Gonzaga set to host SWAC opponent Texas Southern in season opener

The Zags won’t have to leave Spokane city limits for their first three nonconference games in 2025-26.

Prior to heavyweight battles against Oklahoma at Spokane Arena (Nov. 8) and Creighton at McCarthey Athletic Center (Nov. 11), Gonzaga will host SWAC opponent Texas Southern in a Nov. 3 season opener at the Kennel.

The game was confirmed by Texas Southern yesterday when the Tigers revealed their full nonconference schedule. A tipoff time and television details are still to be determined.

Texas Southern becomes the third known home opponent on Gonzaga’s nonleague schedule, joining Creighton and Campbell, which will travel to Spokane on Dec. 17.

Led by seventh-year coach Johnny Jones, the Tigers are coming off a season where they went 15-17 overall and 12-6 in SWAC play, finishing fourth in the conference standings.

Jones’ team lost its top scorer from last season, Kavion McClain, but brings back guards Zaire Hayes and Jaylen Wysinger, who respectively ranked second and fourth in scoring at 10.4 ppg and 7.3 ppg.

Gonzaga and Texas Southern have previously met five times, all since 2009. The Zags are 5-0 in the series, winning each game by at least 28 points.

Under Mark Few, the Zags have been particularly strong in season openers, winning 21 consecutive since a 73-66 loss to Saint Joseph’s in 2003 at the Coaches vs. Cancer game in New York City.