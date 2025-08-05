Incumbent and progressive challenger advance in Central Valley School Board primary

The chairman of the Spokane County Republican Party on Tuesday lost his bid to join the Central Valley School Board.

Advancing to the November election are incumbent Pam Orebaugh and retired teacher Mark Bitz.

Orebaugh led election night tallies with 38.1% of the votes. Bitz followed with 35.3%. Trailing in the race is Rob Linebarger, Spokane County Republican Party chairman. Linebarger garnered 26.1% of votes counted on election night.

Orebaugh was “super pleased” after seeing her lead, celebrating with a group of people on her campaign. She’s eager for the general, thinking of potential debates and campaign strategy against Bitz.

“You don’t run for office or run for re-election to lose,” she said. “I’m a Christ follower. I follow Jesus, and a lot of prayer went into this decision to run.”

She said if re-elected, she’ll continue to push for high academic success that the district is making progress in, uphold parents’ rights, fiscal responsibility and transparency in the community.

Bitz was hesitantly excited about his lead over Linebarger. As his campaign goes on, “the consequences become real to me,” he said. Namely, he said Orebaugh is perhaps too fiscally conservative considering a recent capital levy in which she advocated for the cheapest of a few options.

“We have to spend it wisely but we have to spend it,” he said.

While canvasing, he said he’s learned a lot about the priorities of his community.

“It is all students and all families. We just have to make sure we communicate with everybody. I think that’s very important, rather than just listening to a vocal minority,” he said.

Linebarger said he supports Orebaugh in the general election.

“Everyone who wants a more conservative candidate is going to have to rally and support her,” he said.

Another seat on the board will be up for grabs in the general election as Tere Landa has opted not to rerun; running to assume her seat are Brandon Arthur and Alan Skidmore.