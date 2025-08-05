Seahawks training camp impressions: Marquez Valdes-Scantling ‘in a battle’ at WR

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON – The Seattle Seahawks’ coaching staff was whole again on Tuesday as head man Mike Macdonald was back with the team after being away on Monday to deal with a personal matter.

“Was just with my family,’’ Macdonald said. “Everything’s positive. Everything went great, and just very blessed, very blessed. But it’s all positive. People have big problems out there. I don’t.”

Macdonald led the team through a practice of just over two hours that marked the last significant work for the Seahawks before Seattle opens the 2025 preseason Thursday with a game at 7 p.m. at Lumen Field against Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here’s what we learned from practice number 12 of Seahawks training camp:

MVS in a battle but responding positively

Tuesday’s practice only reinforced that rookie Tory Horton could emerge as the team’s No. 3 receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp and ahead of veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Horton again worked with the starters in three-receiver sets while Valdes-Scantling was resigned to the second team in either two- or three-receiver sets – and at times working with the third team in two-receiver sets behind Horton and Jake Bobo.

The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, with $3 million guaranteed, in March as part of the team’s effort to replace wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

He opened camp usually working with the ones in three-receiver sets, generally lining up outside and often in plays designed to use his speed to stretch the defense.

But while Horton has emerged as one of the stars of camp, Valdes-Scantling has often been quiet.

After practice Tuesday, Macdonald acknowledged Valdes-Scantling’s role on the team is far from settled, but said the eight-year veteran hasn’t let a sluggish start to camp affect his attitude.

“Well he knows he’s in a battle and I think he respects Tory and what he is doing,’’ Macdonald said. “He’s had a great attitude. He’s a competitor at heart. He’s had a great career but there is also a lot of great competition, too. That’s what you want from vets that you bring in. ‘Hey, come on and bring it’ if it doesn’t go your way initially the way you want it, that’s OK. We’re halfway through (camp). Let’s rock and roll go, start stacking some more plays. It’s a fun competition to watch.’’

One reason the Seahawks signed Valdes-Scantling is the success he had last year with the New Orleans Saints when new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was the OC there. Valdes-Scantling had 17 catches for 385 yards and four TDs in eight games with the Saints.

“The things that he does I think are going to show up more when we’re live,’’ Macdonald said. “Being able to separate the defense, getting into that third level and open up some of those intermediate routes, and if they don’t respect what he can do, we saw last year what he’s (able to do).’’

Macdonald also referenced a play Valdes-Scantling made in 2023 with the Chiefs as proof of his potential value. Valdes-Scantling caught a 32-yard pass on a third down with just over two minutes left that sewed up a win in the AFC title game against Baltimore in Macdonald’s final game as Ravens’ defensive coordinator before coming to Seattle.

“Stuck a dagger in our heart,’’ Macdonald said with a smile. “So that’s on my mind a lot.’’

RB Kenneth Walker III back on field

Because of his potential value to the team and his recent injury history, any news of running back Kenneth Walker III sitting out figures to set off alarms.

And some fans began to squirm when Walker missed the last three practices before Tuesday, including Saturday’s workout at Lumen Field, while resting a sore foot.

But Walker was back on the field Tuesday when the Seahawks and looked quick and powerful as ever, ripping off a handful of big gains and seeming to take part in everything. Walker, though, figures to be one of the starters who won’t play Thursday.

Shaquill Griffin returns to team

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin was back with the team Tuesday after having been gone for 11 days while dealing with a personal matter. Griffin has practiced only once with the Seahawks so far in camp, on the second day on July 24.

The team will have a light workout Wednesday and then the game Thursday and then off on Friday, meaning Griffin’s next chance to practice is Saturday.

“We have a plan for Shaq,’’ Macdonald said. “He’s back (but) he’s missed some time, so you can’t just throw him (in) and let him rock with the wolves. But we have a plan so we’ll stick to that.’’

Griffin signed with Seattle in July with the thought he will compete with Josh Jobe for the third corner role behind Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.