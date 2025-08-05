Struggling Spokane Indians shut out in Eugene 2-0, starter Konner Eaton strong over six innings

EUGENE, Ore. – The hitting woes that have plagued the Spokane Indians since the all-star break continued in the first game of a pivotal Northwest League series against the league leaders on Tuesday.

Dylan Carmouche struck out seven over seven innings, and the Eugene Emeralds blanked the Indians 2-0 at PK Park in a game that took just 2 hours, 2 minutes to complete.

Austin Strickland tossed two innings of relief for first-place Eugene (29-9) to pick up his second save. It was the Emeralds’ eighth shutout of the season.

The Indians (19-18) fall nine games back with 29 to play. They managed eight hits but did not draw a walk and went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position, stranding six.

Eugene put runners at the corners against Indians starter Konner Eaton in the fifth inning on back-to-back one-out hits by Zane Zielinski and Damian Bravo. Jonah Cox high a high bouncer to shortstop, but Andy Perez’ only play was to first and Zielinski scored without a throw.

Perez singled with one down in the seventh and stole second, but Jesus Bugarin struck out to end the potential rally. Tevin Tucker led off the eighth with a single then stole second and third, but Strickland retired the next three in order to leave Tucker stranded.

Indians pitcher Albert Pacheco, making his first relief appearance of the season after a league-lead tying 20 starts, walked Zander Darby leading off the bottom of the eighth. Jack Payton followed with a ground-rule double, then Drew Cavanaugh’s fly to center was deep enough to push home an insurance run.

Indians catcher Cole Messina managed a one-out double in the ninth, but Tommy Hopfe struck out swinging against Strickland to end the game.

Eaton (5-7) went six innings allowing one run on six hits and walk with five strikeouts. He threw 82 pitches, 61 for strikes.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.