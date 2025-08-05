Trump EPA plans to claw back $7 billion in rooftop solar grants

By Jake Spring Washington Post

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to terminate $7 billion in grants for rooftop solar projects that were supposed to serve lower- and middle-income consumers, according to two people familiar with the matter, in the Trump administration’s latest move to undercut renewable energy.

The EPA plans to draft letters to the 60 grant recipients under the Solar for All program - which includes 49 states - informing them that their awards have been terminated. With the program only launching in 2024, the vast majority of the money has yet to be spent, leaving it vulnerable to being clawed back by the administration.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

“Canceling these investments makes no sense,” said Adam Kent, director of green finance at Natural Resources Defense Council, in a statement. “Every investment will save families at least 20% on their energy bills. Members of Congress need to step up and defend a program that focused on lowering energy bills for hardworking Americans.”

According to the clean energy company EnergySage, the average rooftop solar installation costs about $29,000 before tax credits.

The Trump administration has pushed the limits of the president’s power over federal spending, in a drive led by Russell Vought, the head of the Office of Management and Budget. That includes seeking to rescind money that was approved by Congress and promised to specific recipients, which had been thought to be safe from the rollbacks in previous administrations.

The move to revoke Solar for All grants would probably draw legal challenges.

The program was part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration’s signature climate policy that aimed to provide billions of dollars in renewable energy incentives. Congress voted last month to end most of those incentives in Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, also clawing back unobligated Solar for All grants.

The EPA termination letters will essentially seek to shift the money already awarded into unobligated status, with the agency potentially arguing that it is in line with what Congress approved, one of the people said.

“With the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, EPA is working to ensure congressional intent is fully implemented in accordance with the law,” the EPA said in a written statement, without commenting on the grant terminations.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) had championed the program’s inclusion in the law and sought assurances that it would continue from Lee Zeldin, during his confirmation hearings to be EPA administrator. Zeldin had responded that he would “follow my obligations of the law,” without committing to continue the grants.

The majority of the money was awarded to states in a competitive process, with state-level agencies then providing incentives like grants, tax credits and loans to households to install rooftop solar. The EPA also selected six Tribes and five national grant recipients.