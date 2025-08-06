80 cats and kittens seized from trailer in Pierce County

By Caitlyn Freeman Seattle Times

About 80 cats and kittens were seized from a trailer west of Graham on Tuesday.

Animal control officers got multiple reports of the cats being neglected and did a home visit around 8:30 a.m. in the 24700 block of 50th Avenue East, the Pierce County sheriff’s office reported.

Authorities documented “enough evidence (for a warrant) to show the animals were not cared for,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Deputy Carly Cappetto said.

In the 30-foot trailer authorities found six female cats nursing litters of kittens. Officials believe several other cats are pregnant.

The cats ranged from 3 days to 3 years old.

The seized cats were a mix of Maine coon and domestic medium hair. Many of the kittens were flea-infested and had upper respiratory infections.

“All cats will get a veterinarian exam and those that needed immediate medical treatment were taken to a vet on the spot,” the sheriff’s office reported.

After examination, the felines will be released to the Tacoma Humane Society for adoption.

Cappetto said it’s too early in the investigation to say whether the owners of the trailer will face animal cruelty charges.