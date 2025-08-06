Colorado wildfires: Western Slope fires scorch more than 22,000 acres

By Lauren Penington Denver Post

DENVER – Three fires burning on Colorado’s western slope have spread to more than 22,000 acres and forced ongoing evacuations, fire officials said Wednesday.

Disaster declarations have been issued for two of the wildfires actively burning with no containment: the Leroux fire burning near Hotchkiss in Delta County and the Elk fire burning near Meeker in Rio Blanco County.

Lightning sparked all three fires over the weekend, and the flames rapidly grew in the Western Slope’s dry vegetation, exacerbated by windy, hot and dry weather, officials said.

Multiple Colorado and federal recreation areas remain closed Wednesday, including Oak Ridge, Rio Blanco, Colorow Mountain and Piceance state wildlife areas and parts of the White River National Forest in Rio Blanco County.

The Lee fire southwest of Meeker





A wildfire burning in Rio Blanco County has scorched more than 14,000 acres, fire officials said Tuesday.

The Lee fire, which has since absorbed the Grease fire that also started near Meeker, was last mapped at 14,426 acres, fire officials said.

Meeker is about 70 miles northwest of Glenwood Springs and 40 miles north of Interstate 70.

Afternoon winds fueled the fire, pushing the flames up to Colorado 13, fire officials said in a Tuesday evening update. The fire has not yet crossed the highway.

Incident managers are “evaluating the direction and rates of fire spread” to determine if additional evacuations need to be issued, according to the update.

As of Wednesday morning, the evacuation area was bordered to the east by Colorado 13 and the Grand Hogback, the north by Colorado 64, the west by Rio Blanco County Road 5 and the south by Bald Knob Mountain, Fourteenmile Creek and County Road 22, according to the evacuation map.

Multiple areas north and east of the current evacuation zones are on pre-evacuation status, according to the map.

The Elk fire east of Meeker





A second wildfire burning just miles away from the Lee fire, on the other side of Meeker, had consumed nearly 7,800 acres as of Tuesday, according to fire officials.

The lightning-sparked Elk fire is burning on roughly 7,751 acres of land with no containment, fire officials said Tuesday. It has destroyed at least two homes and one outbuilding since it started Saturday afternoon.

Officials said 130 fire personnel were fighting the wildfire Tuesday evening.

“Conditions are conducive to large fire growth, with all key factors for extreme fire behavior,” fire officials said in a Tuesday evening update.

Hot and dry conditions continue to fuel the fires on either side of Meeker, with red flag warnings scheduled from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The alert warns of low humidity between 8% and 13%, gusty winds up to 35 mph, and more.

“Fires will catch and spread quickly,” forecasters stated in the warning.

The weather and the area’s steep slopes, wind-exposed mesa and flammable vegetation “promote rapid fire spread,” officials said. Several months of above-average temperatures, below-average precipitation and ongoing drought leading up to the fire have “severely stressed the ecosystem.”

Evacuations remain in place Wednesday.

The evacuation zone is bordered to the south by White River, the west by the Flat Tops Trail Scenic Byway, the north by County Road 14 and the east by Big Lick Reservoir, according to Rio Blanco County’s emergency map. Multiple other areas remain under pre-evacuation orders.

The Leroux fire in Delta County





Evacuations remain in place for the Leroux fire, which is burning about just over a mile east of Redlands Mesa in Delta County.

The 179-acre fire had “reduced fire behavior” Tuesday compared to Monday, but crews have not reported any containment, according to Delta County emergency officials.

Smoke was reported near Oak Mesa outside of Hotchkiss, which is about 20 miles east of Delta, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Evacuation orders were first issued early Monday morning as the fire began to rapidly grow, officials said.

As of Wednesday, the evacuated area included 3100 Road north of Oak Mesa Road, the 7X Ranch, residents along 3100 Road between the Leroux Creek bridge and the U.S. Forest Service Boundary and campers between Forest Service Road 128 and Bailey Reservoir.