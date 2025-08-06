Josh Naylor, Julio Rodríguez help Mariners draw closer to AL West lead with win over White Sox

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – “They don’t beat the teams they are supposed to beat.”

It’s a common and familiar lament of Mariners teams past and even present. The frustration of losing a game or a series to an opponent with a worse record and less talent is one of the more galling traits of mediocre teams that flirt with .500 records and never push beyond.

And while the 2025 Chicago White Sox, who will still lose at least 90 games this season, are still significantly improved from the record-setting dumpster fire of last season, they aren’t, well, good, either.

Much like the series opener, the Mainers left little doubt they were a better team, jumping out to an early six-run lead and holding on for an 8-6 victory, Wednesday night at T-Mobile Park.

A sizable crowd of 32,756 watched as Seattle (62-53) secured a series victory over the White Sox and move within two games of the Houston Astros in the American League West. The Mariners will go for the series sweep on Thursday afternoon with Logan Gilbert getting the start against White Sox All-Star Shane Smith.

Josh Naylor set the tone for the game in the first inning with his mixture of baseball smarts and raw power.

Facing Chicago starter Jonathan Cannon, Naylor ambushed a first-pitch cutter, unleashing his violent, full-body swing on the elevated mistake pitch, sending it into the dining area in the upper deck for right field for a two-run homer. Per MLB Statcast, Naylor’s 14th homer of the season left the bat at 108 mph and traveled 450 feet before landing in fan’s meal.

A cerebral player that manager Dan Wilson couldn’t find a comparison to during his playing days, Naylor hit the pitch like he expected it.

But did he?

Well, Naylor had faced Cannon last season, going 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout. But a glance at the numbers showed a few glaring probabilities that left the ultra-prepared Naylor ready for a cutter. This season Cannon had thrown first-pitch cutters to left-handed hitters 85 times in 207 plate appearances (41%).

He didn’t miss it.

Even after his teammates got him a run of support off Seattle starter George Kirby, Cannon wouldn’t make it out of the second inning. With two outs and runners on first and second, he walked Randy Arozarena to load the bases for Cal Raleigh.

It was an unenviable position for any pitcher, even with Raleigh grinding his way through a brief slow spell where he had just three hits in his last 30 plate appearance with 16 strikeouts. But after seeing hard-hit balls caught in the series opener, Raleigh took advantage of a misplaced 1-2 fastball, yanking a line drive into right field for a two-run single that made it 4-1.

The Mariners weren’t finished.

After whiffing on a pair of sweepers from Cannon to start his at-bat, Julio Rodriguez didn’t miss a third straight sweeper to him. Instead, he turned the breaking pitch into a laser beam off the out-of-town scoreboard above the Mariners bullpen for a three-run homer and a 7-1 lead.

Given plenty of run support, Kirby gave the Mariners a solid outing. He worked six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and nine strikeouts to improve to 7-5 on the season.

After the Mariners’ lengthy five-run second inning, Kirby struggled with his command in the ensuing top of the third. He allowed a leadoff single to No. 9 hitter Brooks Baldwin and walked Lenyn Sosa with one out, setting up Andrew Benintendi’s RBI single. Kirby issued another walk before retiring the next two hitters in order. He threw 30 pitches in the inning, effectively ensuring that he wouldn’t make it deep into the game.

To his credit, Kirby was able to reel in his growing pitch count somewhat, to give the Mariners six full, while picking up a quality start. He allowed just one baserunner over his final three innings of work, striking out five of the 10 batters he faced.

The performance wasn’t without it’s warts that certainly speak to future concerns.

Reliever Eduard Bazardo, who replaced Kirby, served up back-to-back homers, allowing three runs in the seventh inning that cut the lead to 7-5.

The Mariners picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Eugenio Suarez, which proved useful.

Called on to pick up the save in the ninth with an 8-5 lead, closer Andres Muñoz struggled, allowing a leadoff homer to Michael A. Taylor and walking the next two batters to put the tying run on base. But he came back to retire the next three hitters to pick up his 26th save.