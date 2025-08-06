More deaths, displacement in Gaza as Israel reportedly mulls takeover

By Sara Lemel, Robert Messer and Emad Drimly dpa

TEL AVIV, Israel — At least 20 people were killed in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday while trying to get food, while others were asked to evacuate as the Israeli Security Cabinet is reportedly set to meet Thursday to discuss taking over the enclave.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing medical sources, reported that dozens of people were also injured after a truck loaded with humanitarian aid overturned into a crowd in the central part of Gaza as numerous starving civilians gathered to receive aid.

The truck was allegedly forced onto an unsafe route by the Israeli army, overturned and fell into the crowd. These claims could not be independently verified. Palestinian eyewitnesses said looters had attempted to seize control of the truck. During the chaos, shots were fired, and the driver was fatally hit, causing the vehicle to overturn.

According to the United Nations, most trucks entering Gaza are looted before reaching their intended destinations, often by starving civilians and armed groups. This frequently leads to chaotic and dangerous scenes.

The United Nations has warned that the conflict-ridden area, home to 2 million people, is on the brink of famine, despite Israel allowing more aid deliveries for over a week. Deadly incidents also continue to occur near aid distribution centers.

WAFA reported that the death toll from aid-related incidents reached 87 within the last 24 hours, in addition to 570 injuries, bringing the total number of such fatalities to 1,655, with 11,800 injuries recorded in hospitals. These figures could not be independently verified.

IDF issues evacuation orders for Gaza City

Meanwhile ahead of discussions on expanding the Gaza conflict, the Israeli Defense Forces issued an evacuation order for residential areas in the southern part of Gaza City, as the army is expanding its operations westward.

The IDF’s Arabic-speaking spokesman called on residents of the al-Zeitoun neighbourhood to immediately move south to the humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi.

Shortly afterward, the spokesman also issued an evacuation order for parts of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. However, the order does not apply to the Nasser Hospital in the city, the statement said.

Since the Gaza conflict began almost 22 months ago, following the unprecedented Hamas massacre in Israel, nearly the entire population of the Gaza Strip has become internally displaced. Many people have been forced to flee multiple times. Even in the humanitarian zone of al-Mawasi, there have been repeated deadly attacks.

Security Cabinet expected to meet, faces opposition

According to media reports, Israel’s Security Cabinet is expected to decide Thursday on a plan to seize the entire Gaza Strip, which IDF leadership opposes, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to back the move.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that, under such a plan, the military would need to advance into refugee neighborhoods in the central part of the coastal strip as well as Gaza City. Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi has reportedly warned of a “trap” and deadly risks for hostages and soldiers.

On Wednesday, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid described government plans to completely seize control of the Gaza Strip as a “very bad idea.”

“I told Netanyahu — occupying Gaza is a very bad idea, you don’t embark on such a move unless the majority of the people are behind you, the people of Israel are not interested in this war. We will pay too heavy a price for it.”

He referred both to the likely number of casualties that a military takeover of additional territories would entail and to the potential costs of a full occupation.