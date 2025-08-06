Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after striking tree near VA Medical Center
A motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries after striking a tree Wednesday near Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, according to the Spokane Police Department.
The man lost control and struck the tree shortly after 12:30 p.m. near Assembly Street and Northwest Boulevard, police said in a news release.
He was taken to a hospital, police said. Roads in the area were closed as police investigated.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. No other information was available.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2025-20159454.