Rock thrown into ICE office in Yakima with fire extinguished nearby

By Donald M. Meyers Yakima Herald-Republic

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Yakima was vandalized Saturday afternoon.

Someone threw a rock through a window on a building at 3701 River Road that houses an ICE sub-office, according to a statement the U.S. Department of Homeland Security posted on social media.

A small fire was set at the back of the building, according to the DHS statement. No one was injured in the incident.

Yakima Fire Department Capt. Jeremiah Stilley said firefighters were called around 12:32 p.m. for a fire burning behind the building. Firefighters arrived four minutes later. They found a privacy screen on a fence and a nearby homeless encampment on fire.

The fire call came five minutes after the rock incident, Stilley said.

Crews had the fire extinguished by 1 p.m., Stilley said, and there was no damage to the building from the fire.

Stilley said arson is suspected.

DHS and ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican whose congressional district includes Yakima, issued a statement condemning the vandalism.

“This violence has no place in our political or law enforcement process, and the fact that it has seeped into our back yard is unacceptable,” Newhouse said, adding that he would ask DHS and law enforcement if they need additional resources.