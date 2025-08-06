Texas election map fight swells into national political strife

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, at a dinner for Republican Senators at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 18. (Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post)

By Hannah Knowles Washington Post

The fight over Republicans’ push to redraw the Texas congressional map has widened into a national political war, with red and blue states moving to counteract each other and ambitious politicians around the country vowing aggressive partisan combat.

From California to New York, Democrats are pushing to redraw their state’s maps to add more blue seats if Texas Republicans carve out five more red ones, as they are trying to do this month. Republicans from Missouri to Ohio have expressed interest in changing their U.S. House district lines to benefit the GOP, and Vice President JD Vance is headed Thursday to Indiana, another state that could boost his party.

Midterm candidates and potential 2028 presidential contenders are playing to their base and raising their profile while jumping into the fray. And President Donald Trump is weighing in, declaring this week that Republicans are “entitled” to redraw the maps in Texas.

Officials in both parties are embracing raw partisan tactics, with Democrats repeatedly promising to “fight fire with fire” despite some past opposition to gerrymandering. Some Democrats see the moment as an especially pivotal one for their leaders, who have struggled this year to convince the frustrated rank and file that they are pushing back hard enough against Trump.

“It’s critically important for Democratic leaders to step up and meet the moment in a period where voters are looking for leadership,” said Democratic consultant Joe Caiazzo. “If the current set of leaders cannot meet the moment, then voters will look to outside voices to fill that void.”

“It appears that our leadership is ready for a fight,” he added.

The Democratic posture was clear at a Tuesday news conference in Illinois, where a host of party leaders rallied to Texas Democrats’ side after they left the Lone Star State in hopes of stopping the GOP effort to create five new safe red seats. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a potential 2028 presidential candidate who welcomed the Texas legislators to his state, called the fleeing lawmakers “heroes.” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton – who is running for U.S. Senate in a competitive primary – spoke at the event, too, saying that “nothing will be off the table” in responding to Republicans’ moves in Texas.

“This is not the Democratic Party of your grandfather, which would bring a pencil to a knife fight,” declared Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin. “This is a new Democratic Party. We’re bringing a knife to a knife fight.”

Texas state Senate Democrats stood beside dozens of state legislators at a news conference Wednesday in Boston as they warned that Republicans in other states would try to replicate the Texas GOP’s redistricting move. Carol Alvarado, the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus leader, called the redrawing of the maps “Trump-mandering,” a reference to gerrymandering.

“This is not a one-off. It’s a blueprint. If we do not stop it now, they’ll copy and paste it across the country,” Alvarado said.

Democrats face significant hurdles in carving out more blue seats but have promised to try, arguing that Texas Republicans have forced their hand. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul – who is facing a primary challenge – said this week that “the gloves are off” and that she supports changing or disbanding the independent commission that draws congressional districts in her state.

“If Republicans are changing the rules, we’ll meet them on the same field, with strategy, with resolve and without apology,” Hochul wrote in an op-ed in the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday.

In California, potential 2028 presidential candidate Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has embraced retaliatory measures against Texas and said he supports asking voters this fall to approve new maps. Democrats in California have been discussing proposals to add five blue House seats, targeting Republicans including Ken Calvert, Darrell Issa, Kevin Kiley and David G. Valadao, according to four people familiar with the plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations.

Some Republicans have expressed misgivings about the redistricting war. Republican Rep. Michael Lawler – who represents a New York swing district and could lose out if Democrats there change their lines – said Tuesday on CNN that “I think it’s wrong, what Texas is doing.”

But many others have leaned into the fight – and its political advantages.

In Texas, two GOP Senate candidates in a heated primary have adopted an aggressive tone toward Democrats who fled the state. Republican Sen. John Cornyn, an incumbent facing skepticism from the party base, on Tuesday asked the FBI to “take any appropriate steps” to help Texas authorities arrest the absent Democrats. A few hours later, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton – who is challenging Cornyn – said he would go to court to remove the Democrats from office if they did not return by a Friday deadline set by the Texas House speaker.

Cornyn suggested his rival was not moving fast enough.

“Why wait until Friday @KenPaxtonTX?” he taunted Tuesday night. “Are you worried that forcing Dems to return to Texas would ruin your European vacation?”

David Lavine, a GOP donor in Texas who opposes Cornyn, theorized that the senator’s FBI letter was meant to boost his profile. He “wants to get some credit for being the white knight,” Lavine said.

The FBI declined to comment on Cornyn’s letter. Trump said Tuesday the agency “may have to” get involved in tracking down Democratic legislators.

A Friday deadline has also been set for Texas House Democratic Minority Leader Gene Wu to respond to a lawsuit from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott requesting that the Texas Supreme Court remove Wu from office.

Paxton on Wednesday announced he was launching an investigation into former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke’s organization, Powered by People, alleging unlawful activity including potentially operating a financial scheme to bribe Democrats who broke quorum and left Texas.

“The guy impeached for bribery is going after the folks trying to stop the theft of five Congressional seats,” said O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans, referencing Paxton, who was acquitted by the state Senate in 2023. “Let’s stop these thugs before they steal our country.”

Abbott also singled out O’Rourke, posting a screenshot online of a news report about O’Rourke’s organization fronting lodging and transportation costs for fleeing Democrats. The report was part of his filing with the state Supreme Court, Abbott said.

Seth Tillman, an American law professor at Maynooth University in Ireland, cast doubt on Abbott’s bribery claims, saying Democrats appeared to be engaged in ordinary political fundraising. It’s unclear whether the state Supreme Court, which is made up entirely of Republicans, will take the case and, if it does, when or how it will rule.

Asked if Texas redistricting was worthwhile if it triggered a Democratic response in California, Trump suggested he had no doubts. “Yeah, they’ll do it anyway,” he said.

Republicans could seek more political power in other states.

In Indiana – where Vance is meeting with Republican leaders on Thursday – Republican Gov. Mike Braun signaled openness to pursuing a redrawing of his state’s congressional map, though he cautioned that no decisions have been made.

Vance’s office said the vice president plans to discuss a range of topics, without providing more detail. Braun said he plans to meet with Vance.

“Whatever we discuss there and if that topic comes up, it’s exploratory. So, there’s been no commitments made,” Braun told reporters Tuesday.