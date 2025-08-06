UI receives $1.4M grant for wildfire science

Moscow-Pullman Daily New

The University of Idaho received a $1.4 million grant to train students in wildfire science.

The grant from the National Science Foundation will fund nine doctorate-level researchers, according to a UI news release.

Students will study fire physics, mitigation and forest regeneration. They will also focus on strengthening the resilience of rural communities to wildfires.

“Wildland fire is inherently complex. It can have catastrophic impacts on human communities, yet it is also an essential natural disturbance in many types of ecosystems,” Jessica Miesel, associate professor in the Department of Forest, Rangeland and Fire Sciences and a co-principal investigator of the grant, said in the news release. “Understanding fire requires an interdisciplinary scientific approach, as well as close partnerships between scientists and land managers to develop practical and effective management solutions.”

Fellows will conduct research relating to wildland fire science under the guidance of the UI’s research faculty and have the option to pursue an Environmental Education and Science Communication graduate certificate at UI’s McCall Outdoor Science School.

Students can earn doctorates in bioinformatics, environmental science or water resources.

“The challenges of living with fire will not go away during our lifetime, but this award will help prepare future professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to create practical solutions,” Miesel said in the news release.

The grant is a three-year award.