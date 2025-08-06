U.S. Secretary of Interior announces end to Lava Ridge wind project in Idaho

By Laura Guido Idaho Capital Sun

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday that the Lava Ridge Wind Project is officially canceled.

Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said he would reverse approval of the large wind farm project that had been approved to be built outside of Twin Falls on land managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management, or BLM.

The company Magic Valley Energy had sought a permit to build more than 200 wind turbines that would generate an expected 1,000 megawatts.

Burgum said in a press release Wednesday that his office reviewed the decision approving the project and “discovered crucial legal deficiencies in the issuance of the approval.”

The project, which began permitting in 2019, drew deep criticism from Idaho Republican officials, including Gov. Brad Little, U.S. Rep Mike Simpson and U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo. President Donald Trump temporarily halted the project through an executive order in January, the Idaho Capital Sun reported. His order directed the federal agency to review the project.

“Idahoans have spoken loud and clear over the last few years: the Lava Ridge Wind Project has no place in our state,” Simpson said Wednesday in an emailed statement. “Today’s decision confirms that common sense and the will of the people prevailed.”

Crapo also celebrated the decision.

“This harmful proposal by the previous Administration willfully neglected widespread opposition from the local community,” Crapo said in a statement. “I am glad to see President Donald Trump fulfilling his commitment to making sure Idaho voices on this matter were heard and respected.”

Little in January also issued an executive order in tandem with the presidents’ to direct state agencies to cooperate with the review of the project and encourage the public to share their concerns about it with the federal agency.

Environmental groups encourage other renewable energy projects

When the president first halted the project, the environmental group Idaho Conservation League argued that other renewable energy projects should be considered, especially in Idaho where much of the state’s energy is imported from elsewhere.

About 40% of Idaho’s power is generated out of the state, the Sun previously reported.

“While the Lava Ridge Project wasn’t perfect, we desperately need to develop new sources of renewable energy in order to meet the growing demand for electricity and replace carbon-emitting coal and gas power plants,” the league said in a previous statement.

The Idaho Conservation League could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.