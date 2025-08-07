Ex-‘Superman’ star Dean Cain joining ICE to support Trump’s mass deportations

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Dean Cain, an actor known for playing Superman on TV, has embraced MAGA with his announcement that he’s becoming an ICE agent.

The “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” star revealed in a social media video that he enlisted as an officer in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it,” he said in the Instagram clip shared Wednesday.

The 59-year-old also took the opportunity to encourage recruitment to the federal agency, which has become a lightning rod amid the president’s controversial mass deportation agenda.

“If you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets. I like that. I voted for that,” Cain said. “They need your help. We need your help, to protect our homeland and our families.”

ICE announced last month that it was looking to recruit an additional 10,000 personnel, doubling the agency’s headcount as it ramps up deportations across the United States. The agency promised sign-on bonuses of up to $50,000 and student loan forgiveness.

In an appearance on Fox News Wednesday night, Cain told host Jesse Waters: “I will be sworn in as an ICE agent ASAP.”

Explaining his motivation, Cain talked about how the “country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing.”

The former Buffalo Bills free agent said he “truly believe[s]” he’s doing the right thing.

“We have a broken immigration system,” Cain added. “Congress needs to fix it, but in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for and he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens.”

An outspoken Trump supporter, who previously admitted he voted for Bill Clinton and John McCain, the actor extolled the virtues of the MAGA leader in an interview with Variety last month.

“I love President Trump. I’ve been friends with him forever,” he said. “Trump is actually one of the most empathetic, wonderful, generous people you’ll ever meet.”

Cain starred as the Man of Steel opposite Teri Hatcher between 1993 and 1997 in the “Lois & Clark” TV series. His other acting credits include “Out of Time,” God’s Not Dead,” and “OBAMAGATE: The Movie.”