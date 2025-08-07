Field Reports: Volunteers sought to help with turkey, deer counts in Northeast Washington

From staff reports

Hunters doing preseason scouting could use that time to help Washington’s wildlife biologists.

The Washington chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is seeking volunteers to take part in turkey and deer counts in Northeast Washington in the coming weeks.

In a social media post, the group said they want volunteers who can help count turkeys from Aug. 15 to Aug. 31 in Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties.

Deer counts will take place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 10 and from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4.

Those who are interested can sign up by emailing Matt Bippes at hazmat870@msn.com.

Fly fishers to gather at brewery

A local fly fishing club is planning an informal gathering at Lumberbeard Brewing next week.

The Spokane Fly Fishers are hosting what they’re calling a community get-together at the brewery starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

There’s no formal program. The club says on social media that it’s a chance for local anglers to connect, talk fishing and enjoy a beverage.