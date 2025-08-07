Fresh off release of ‘Music for the Soul,’ country-folk star Sam Barber to play the Pavilion

From staff reports

Country-folk rising star Sam Barber returns to Spokane this week.

Barber, from Missouri, first gained prominence by posting covers to TikTok around 2021. A few of his most viral videos include covers of songs by artists like Zach Bryan, the Lumineers and Lynyrd Skynyrd, which is also taking a Spokane stage next week.

Barber would release multiple singles and EPs before his debut album, “Restless Mind,” late last year. His third single, “Straight and Narrow,” has since gone 2-times platinum.

Barber is known for other songs like “Indigo” featuring Avery Anna, “Dancing in the Sky,” “Thought of You,” his cover of Tyler Childers’ “Jersey Giant” and more.

Barber released an EP, “Music for the Soul,” just last week.

Last year, Barber performed at the Knitting Factory and is returning to Spokane to play at the U.S. Pavilion on Friday. General admission tickets can be purchased through AXS for $64.82.