Gardening: New educational options from the Master Gardener Program

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

How do you know if the gardening information you get from social media sites and over the back fence is accurate? There are dozens of social media pages devoted to answering gardening questions and no lack of folks that respond to questions and no end to advice over the backyard fence. Getting accurate information can lead to environmentally sound decisions and less opportunity for gardening disasters.

One of the best sources for solid, research-based information is Washington State University’s Master Gardener Program. Using university-trained volunteers located in almost every county in the state, the program offers access to publications, on-site plant clinics, virtual and in-person classes and demonstrations and speakers for your garden club or group. All the information they provide is free except for class registrations.

This fall the Master Gardener program is expanding its educational program with a new in-depth online course called the Washington Green School. The multiweek series of online classes will draw off the extensive in-depth education programs used by the Master Gardener Program to certify community volunteers.

“For a long time, we have wanted to make this research-based education available to the public no matter where they lived,” said Jennifer Marquis, statewide program director of the Master Gardener Program. “Our experiences during COVID showed us we could use technology to achieve that goal.”

The online course will offer modules on basic botany, soil management, growing diverse types of plants, pest control, weed management, plant problem diagnosis, composting, firewise landscaping and backyard environmental stewardship to name a few and includes a downloadable, 660-page in-depth handbook written by university experts. The course is self-paced, and materials will be available for a year after registration.

The course will offer two tracks for participants. The first will lead to a Washington Gardener Certificate that can be used in business promotion, on resumes and in general to promote the participants’ skills. This option will be online only, and certificates will be granted after completion of all classes and quizzes. Cost of the program is $550 with local partial scholarships available through local Master Gardener programs. Registration for this program is open Aug. 15 to Sept. 30 at greenschool.extension.wsu.edu/home/grow-with-wgs/washington-gardener-certificate.

The second option will be for those who want to become a Master Gardener volunteer. You will first need to apply and be accepted to become a trainee through your local WSU Master Garden program. Successful applicants are then required to take the online course and a series of in-person classes through your local Master Gardener Program and give back 40 hours of volunteer time in your first year and a set amount of time in ensuing years. Applications for our Spokane County program can be made through extension.wsu.edu/spokane/mg/join-us.

Once you are accepted into the program, you will receive a special code to register for the course. The Spokane County application deadline is 3 p.m. Aug. 29 . If you aren’t in Spokane County, check with your local extension office for their deadlines. Cost of this option is $275.