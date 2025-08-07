Locally: Former Gonzaga standout Yvonne Ejim nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award

From staff reports

Yvonne Ejim, the reigning two-time WCC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year at Gonzaga, has been selected as the West Coast Conference’s nominee for the 2025 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, the school announced Wednesday.

The award honors graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, leadership, and service.

Ejim, a forward from Calgary, Alberta, is the program’s all-time leader in points (2,385), rebounds (1,140), and field goals made (970), while also becoming the first player in WCC history to eclipse both 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.

This past season, she led the WCC in scoring (642 points, 20.7 ppg), rebounding (270, 8.7 rpg), field goals made (244), and double-doubles (11). Her performance earned her back-to-back conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, as well as a second-consecutive Associated Press All-America honorable mention.

She was also named the WCC Mike Gilleran Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was the inaugural recipient of the WCC Champion of Change Award, honoring her contributions to the Gonzaga community and student-athlete experience.

Ejim was selected in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever and continues to compete internationally.

Hockey

Spokane Chiefs’ forward Brody Gillespie and defenseman prospect Zaide Penner were named to USA Hockey’s 23-player roster for the 2025 U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team that will compete at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Brno, Czechia, and Trenčín, Slovakia, from August 11-16, the team announced Sunday.

The team, which includes 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders, was selected following the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

Team USA’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup games will be televised live on NHL Network. The U.S. opens play in the tournament against Slovakia, August 11, at 10 a.m. PST.

Chiefs goaltender Carter Esler and forward Mathis Preston are among 11 Western Hockey League players that will represent Canada in the tournament as well. Canada’s opener is August 11 against Finland at 6:30 a.m. PST.

College rowing

Gonzaga Director of Athletics Chris Standiford announced that Mark Voorhees has been hired as the head coach of GU’s women’s rowing program.

A two-time Gonzaga graduate, standout student-athlete, and veteran coach with over two decades of experience, Voorhees brings a deep connection to the university and a proven track record of success with both the men’s and women’s rowing programs.

Voorhees has been a fixture in Gonzaga Rowing since 2010, serving as an assistant and later associate head coach for the men’s rowing program. Under his guidance, the Men’s Novice 8+ captured silver at the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association (WIRA) Championships in nearly every season. His crews went on to strong national finishes as well, including 17th place at the 2011 and 2012 IRA National Championships, 11th in the Open 4+ in 2013, and 18th in the Second Varsity 8+ in 2014.