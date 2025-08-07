Man sentenced 23 years to life in prison for raping, molesting girl

A 49-year-old man was sentenced to at least 23 years in prison for repeatedly raping and molesting a girl over a 10-year period starting when she was 6, according to court documents and the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office.

A jury convicted Caleb R. McKee on all eight charges – four counts of child rape, two counts of child molestation and one count each of bribing a witness and tampering with a witness – after a nearly three-week trial that started in mid-May, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

The bribery and tampering charges stemmed from McKee’s attempts to influence the victim against testifying.

On July 31, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel sentenced McKee to 23 years to life in prison.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office started investigating McKee in 2019 after the girl reported the abuse to her high school counselor, prosecutors said.