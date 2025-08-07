‘She’s a survivor’: Hundreds show for book signing detailing Shasta Groene McClain’s life

Shasta Groene is interviewed Friday before a book signing at the Well-Read Moose in Coeur d’Alene for Gregg Olsen’s “Out of the Woods,” detailing the story of the 2005 Groene family murders and Shasta’s kidnapping and sexual assault. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

Hundreds of people lined up around the block of Coeur d’Alene’s Well -Read Moose, books in hand, for their turn to meet Shasta Groene McClain and Gregg Olsen Friday evening.

Groene McClain and Olsen were in town for a signing of Olsen’s new book, “Out of the Woods,” featuring the life of Groene McClain before, during and after the abduction of her and her brother Dylan by her family’s murderer, serial killer Joseph Edward Duncan III.

Donna Staub, a bookseller at the Well -Read Moose, said the turnout “exceeded our wildest expectations.”

“The number of people who’ve been out here are just … they’re so happy with the support the Coeur d’Alene community’s showing and just turning out,” she said. “I’m just in awe of her ability to survive and basically just surmount everything she surmounted.”

Rick Currie, 77, was among those in line at around 5:30 p.m., having gotten there at 4 p.m. He was the Kootenai County commissioner in 2005, when Brenda Groene, her fiancé Mark McKenzie and her 13-year-old son Slade Groene were found bludgeoned to death in their home.

Currie said he arrived at the Groenes’ house near the old Wolf Lodge, but the driveway was as close as he got.

“We don’t want to go any farther, this is bad,” he remembers someone saying at the time. He is glad he didn’t.

“When I say my hat goes off to the law enforcement, prosecutors, investigators – what they had to go through,” Currie said. “I wouldn’t wish that on anybody, let alone the family.”

Olsen said after the signing that for the people who waited in line, Groene McClain’s story was, in their minds, a part of their stories as well. He said it might be because of Coeur d’Alene’s small -town feel at the time.

“This moment we’re having is as much for the Coeur d’Alene people as it is for Shasta Groene,” Olsen said. “This community loves her.”

Many at the signing remember Groene McClain’s abduction vividly. Wendy Demaderios, 47, said she has followed Groene McClain’s story for years.

A Spokane mother, Demaderios said the story of abducted children felt personal for her at the time and continues to frighten her.

“I’d love to send all the support for her. She’s just fierce, you know?” Demaderios said. “I hope she sells lots of books and it helps lots of people.”

Karisa Hill, 45, called Groene McClain both a local victim and hero.

“Being victims of domestic violence – and this doesn’t come close to what Shasta Groene went through – but being a victim of any sort of violence, (the book) brings hope to the community and hope to victims,” Hill said. “She survived. She’s a survivor.”

At 8 p.m., an hour after the slated end of the book signing, a line still wrapped the corner of the building. Around 500 copies of the book were sold, Well -Read Moose owner Melissa DeMotte said. She estimated that the shop welcomed around 600 visitors.

Currie said that while the signing was a way for the community to show their support for Groene McClain, ultimately her experience was most important.

“I’m not going to introduce myself,” Currie said. “We’re here for the book and the signing, of course, and to show that support, but I’m not going to … this is about her and not anything else.”

Groene McClain said the turnout was amazing. Despite having signed hundreds of books and receiving nearly as many hugs over the course of the signing, she said she was energized.

“I need food, maybe a cocktail,” she said, laughing.