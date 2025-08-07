Spokane Indians fold in 10th inning, Eugene wins third straight in series 4-3

EUGENE – The Spokane Indians and the Eugene Emeralds engaged in a pitcher’s duel on Thursday in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park.

And for the third straight game, the home team came out on top.

Charlie Szykowny knocked in the winning run with a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning, and the Emeralds edged the Indians 4-3. It was the first-place Emeralds’ sixth consecutive win overall.

Eugene scored twice in the eighth, then tied the game in the ninth with a run against reliever Fidel Ulloa.

In the top of the 10th, a wild pitch allowed Indians’ free base runner Jimmy Obertop to move to third. EJ Andrews, Jr. hit a hard groundout, then Ben McCabe whiffed on a squeeze attempt and Obertop was nailed at home. McCabe then struck out to end the inning.

Ulloa came back out for the bottom half, and the Indians walked Jonah Cox to put two on with no outs. Zander Darby popped up a bunt attempt for the first out, then Jack Peyton singled to load the bases. That brought up Szykowny, whose line drive single to center plated the winning run.

Indians starter Griffin Herring and Emeralds starter Charlie McDaniel matched zeros with each other through the first four innings. Herring gave way to Braxton Hyde in the fifth, who put up three more scoreless frames.

Spokane (19-19) finally broke through against McDaniel in the sixth. With two down Tevin Tucker singled, went to third on a fielding error and scored on a balk.

Obertop, who was added to the roster this week from Low-A Fresno, hit his first High-A homer with two down in the seventh, ending McDaniel’s evening. Brayan Palencia took over, and Andrews greeted him with his fifth homer of the year to make it 3-0.

Eugene (29-9) scored twice against reliever Cade Denton in the eighth to make it a one-run game.

Ulloa was called on for the ninth and loaded the bases with one down on a pair of hits and a walk. That brought up Damian Bravo, the San Francisco Giants 15th round pick in this year’s MLB draft.

Ulloa got ahead of Bravo, but on a 1-2 count the youngster’s fly out to center was enough to bring home the tying run. Ulloa struck out Quinn McDaniel to get out of the jam and send it to extras.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.