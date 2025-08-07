The District Bar’s got (G. Love & Special) Sauce this weekend

From staff reports

Hip-hop blues band G. Love & Special Sauce look to bring a unique Philadelphia flare to Spokane.

The group first formed in 1992 and is often credited with the invention of their own distinct genre, “hip-hop blues.” Their sound offers a unique combination of Philadelphia soul, the blues, rock and hip-hop.

The band’s somewhat niche, yet diehard, fanbase has helped the group find success with songs like “Baby’s Got Sauce,” “Cold Beverage,” “Diggin’ Roots” and “Milk & Cereal.”

G. Love & Special Sauce will be performing at the District Bar on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased through the Knitting Factory website for $62.21.