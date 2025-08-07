What to watch when Seahawks open preseason vs. Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and the Raiders

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The return of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith — and hey, don’t forget Jamal Adams is also now with the Raiders, listed as a second-team outside linebacker — figures to serve as storyline number one when the Seahawks host the Raiders at 7 p.m. Thursday in the preseason opener for both teams.

But there’s a lot else to pay attention to as the Seahawks begin the second season of the Mike Macdonald era.

Here are five things to watch:

Jalen Milroe’s quarterback debut

Macdonald said both Drew Lock and Milroe will play. That likely hints at Lock — who has been running the second-team offense — going first, with Milroe following.

Milroe, a third-round pick out of Alabama, has been working almost exclusively with the third-team offense, usually against the third-team defense.

Milroe has had an increasing number of big plays both with his arm and his feet in recent practices, appearing to grow more comfortable in the scheme.

Macdonald will be looking to see that continue in what will be the first time Milroe sees live action against another team.

“Keep doing what he’s doing,” Macdonald said this week when asked what he wants to see out of Milroe. “You don’t have to reinvent quarterback play, just do all the things that you’ve been trained to do. Go let it rip. Be decisive and be the quarterback and person that we drafted you to be, and that’s what he’s becoming out there every day. If you guys see it, there’s a lot of progress, a lot of things to be excited about, and there’s a lot of things we want to work on too, so I can’t wait.”

Nick Emmanwori refining his role

All of the rookies are worth watching as 10 of 11 draft picks appear ready to play; fifth-round pick defensive lineman Rylie Mills (knee) remains on the PUP list.

Aside from Milroe, the other player whose snaps may be the most intriguing is second-round safety Nick Emmanwori, the 35th pick overall.

Emmanwori had three interceptions in practice last week as he appeared to also be getting increasingly comfortable in the hybrid role the team has carved out for him, which has mostly seen him playing as a third safety in five- and six-defensive back sets.

Macdonald said he hopes to see Emmanwori continue his recent streak of good play.

“Hey, now we’re at the point where the standard is the standard,” Macdonald said. “Let’s do it all the time. One play at a time. If it takes 19 times, let’s do it 19 times. If it takes five, let’s do it five. And there’s a responsibility that comes with that because we’re expecting a lot.”

Will edge-rush depth show up?

One of the biggest questions facing the Seahawks is whether the team has enough edge-rush depth, especially with it unclear when Uchenna Nwosu will be ready.

Nwosu remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list while continuing to rehab from offseason knee surgery with no clear ETA for his return.

That leaves Seattle with three sure things in its edge-rush group — DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall and Boye Mafe.

The Seahawks need four guys for their regular-season in-game edge rush rotation, and may not be able to count on Nwosu. As noted, Mills also remains on the PUP list and may not be back until midseason.

That has led to rumors Seattle could pursue a veteran free agent such as former Seahawk Jadeveon Clowney, which seems a far more realistic option than trading for Micah Parsons of Dallas, if he becomes available.

Clowney played for Baltimore in 2023 when Macdonald was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

Clowney is 32, but he played 650 snaps and had six sacks last year with Carolina.

Thursday’s game will give the likes of third-year player Tyreke Smith and rookies Jared Ivey and Connor O’Toole chances to state their case for a roster spot as an edge rusher.

Smith, a fifth-round pick in 2023 out of Ohio State, in particular has had a solid camp, getting some reps with the first-team defense in practice of late.

“Tyreke Smith is a great rusher, and so bring that to the table,” Macdonald said. “Special teams is going to be a huge part of it.”

Jamie Sheriff, a preseason standout a year ago, has been mostly used as an inside linebacker but might also get some edge-rush snaps.

Sorting out the offensive line

First-round pick Grey Zabel is also expected to get some snaps at left guard.

But some other OL starters may not play — Charles Cross, who had finger surgery recently, will sit out. Center Olu Oluwatimi also has been out this week with a back injury and right tackle Abraham Lucas may also sit out.

Others who are competing to secure starting spots could see action, notably Jalen Sundell, who has been splitting time with Oluwatimi at center.

Also figuring to get snaps is second-year vet Christian Haynes. Haynes began camp competing with Anthony Bradford for the right guard spot and also getting some snaps at center.

But this week he appeared to play almost solely at left guard with Bradford appearing for now to have just about sewn up the right guard spot.

That leaves it unclear where Haynes fits into things. Thursday might help sort that out.

The Seahawks will also get a long look at draft picks Mason Richman (seventh round) and Bryce Cabeldue (sixth). Each have gotten reps at multiple spots during camp but this week appeared to be playing right guard and left guard, respectively.

Seeing if any UDFAs emerge

Not only does it appear that 10 of Seattle’s draft picks will see some action, but all of the team’s 19 undrafted rookie free agents who are healthy enough to play figure to get plenty of snaps.

As noted earlier, edge rushers such as Ivey, O’Toole and Jalan Gaines will be worth watching.

A few others include:

• Center Federico Maranges, who with Oluwatimi likely out will probably get any of the center snaps that Sundell does not take.

• Running back Jacardia Wright, who has shown some flashes in recent practices at a position where there is some opportunity to at least get on the practice squad with Kenny McIntosh out for the season with a knee injury. George Holani and seventh-round pick Damien Martinez also figure to get a lot of work at running back but there may be some snaps for Wright.

• Receiver Tyrone Broden, who at a listed 6-foot-5 is the tallest receiver on the team, which alone makes him intriguing.