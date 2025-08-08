Aidan Longwell knocks in 3 with homer, double; Spokane Indians snap three-game skid against Eugene 5-1

EUGENE, Ore. – Like Thursday’s game, the Spokane Indians took a lead into the late innings on Friday. Unlike that come-from-ahead loss, they held on for the “W.”

Aidan Longwell went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and run scoring double and the Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 5-1 in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park.

The win snapped the Indians (20-20) three-game losing streak and the Emeralds (30-10) six-game win streak.

Indians outfielder Caleb Hobson led off the game with a triple and with one down Longwell’s double plated the game’s first run. They added a run in the second when Andy Perez doubled and scored on Jimmy Obertop’s single.

Blake Wright tripled to lead off the Indians’ third – his fourth straight game with an extra-base hit – then Longwell clubbed his 14th home run of the season, a no-doubt shot to right field.

Perez led off the fifth with a double, took third on a flyout and scored on a soft single off the bat of Tommy Hopfe to make it 5-0.

Eugene got to Indians starter Everett Catlett for a run in the fifth, but that’s all the Emeralds managed against the 23-year-old making his fourth High-A start since his promotion on July 22. Catlett went six innings and allowed one run on eight hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. He threw 92 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Hunter Omlid tossed two scoreless innings of relief and Luke Taggert threw a 1-2-3 ninth to end it.

Indians manager Robinson Cancel was ejected in the seventh inning after arguing with the home plate umpire during a mound visit.