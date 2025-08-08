California leader of transnational white supremacist group pleads guilty in hate case

By Sean Campbell Sacramento Bee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – An Elk Grove, California woman pleaded guilty Friday to soliciting assassinations, terrorist attacks and hate crimes while serving as a leader of the white supremacist group called the Terrorgram Collective, federal prosecutors announced.

While a plea agreement for Dallas Humber, 35, pegged her sentence between 25 and 30 years in prison, her sentence will be decided Dec. 5 by U.S. District Judge Dena Coggins, according to the U.S. attorney’s Office in Sacramento.

Humber was a leader of the Terrorgram Collective, which the U.S. Justice Department officials called a “transnational terrorist group,” from July 2022 until her arrest in September 2024, prosecutors said.

As a leader of the group, Humber solicited the murder of multiple United States government officials, Assistant U.S. Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg said in a Justice Department news release.

“To achieve their ends, she and other members of the Terrorgram Collective solicited individuals to commit hate crimes, terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure, and assassinations; and provided technical, inspirational, and operational guidance to equip those individuals to plan, prepare for, and successfully carry out those attacks,” according to prosecutors.

The DOJ said individuals led by Humber and the Terrorgram Collective have shot at least 14 people internationally, stabbed at least five and killed at least six. The attacks took place at a queer bar in Slovakia, two schools in Brazil and a mosque in Turkey.

Plots to attack an energy facility in New Jersey, bomb an energy facility in Tennessee and assassination attempts of two people in Wisconsin as well as an Australian official were also linked to Humber in the release.

When Humber was arrested, federal authorities found domestic terrorist patches, Nazi paraphernalia, 3D printed firearms, 3D printers, ammunition, trigger extenders, SIM cards and flash drives, according to previous Bee reporting.

“Hate and terror have no place in this country or abroad,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said in the release. “By securing this conviction, my office makes clear that purveyors of these heinous crimes will be brought to justice.”