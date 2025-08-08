Dave and Buster’s to open in Spokane Valley

A new arcade, bar and restaurant is opening in Spokane Valley on Monday, complete with its bright orange circle logo.

Dave and Buster’s, 13921 E. Mansfield Ave., is opening for the first time to the public at 10 a.m. Monday, and General Manager Dasha Orlova says they’re hoping for big crowds.

This is the fourth location in Washington. The closest Dave and Busters to Spokane Valley is over 200 miles away in Bellevue.

It’s not uncommon for Dave and Buster’s to be described as a grown-up version of Chuck E. Cheese, but Orlova says the spot is much more elevated than that.

“It’s about having everything under one roof,” Orlova said. “We’re not just a restaurant, not just a bar, not just an arcade – we’re a little bit of everything for all age groups in one building. Everybody loves efficiency, right?”

Dave and Buster’s, complete with bar, restaurant and arcade, offers a menu that includes burgers, flatbreads, salmon bowls, rib-eyes, along with the usual wings, nachos, and more, Orlova said.

Dave and Buster’s will employ more than 160 hourly employees and is estimated to have 60 to 80 people working each night. The arcade offers new games like a digital dart and shuffleboard.

“We’re always updating and we love a good deal,” Orlova said. “We’ve added so many things over the years. The newest, latest and greatest games.”

Dave and Buster’s also hosts all sorts of events including birthday parties, graduations, meetings and more, Orlova said. Bookings for events can be reserved online at daveandbusters.com or called in at (509) 434-1406. On Wednesdays, arcade games are half priced.

The store began with two men, James “Buster” Corley and Dave Corriveau. Corley owned a restaurant and Corriveau owned a spot for games and entertainment. After the two operated their businesses separately on the same street, they dreamed up a collaboration and opened the first Dave and Buster’s in 1982 in Dallas, Texas. The franchise now has more than 190 locations.