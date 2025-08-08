Hurricane center keeping track of two North Atlantic systems

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center on Friday continued to keep track of two systems in the Atlantic that could become the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

As of the NHC’s 2 p.m. tropical advisory, the closest was a weak area of low pressure located a couple hundred miles offshore of North Carolina with a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur over the next day or so while it moves northeastward at 10 to 15 mph. The low is likely to merge with a front over the weekend, ending its chances for tropical or subtropical development,” forecasters said.

The NHC gave it a 10% chance to develop in the next two to seven days.

Farther east, though, a tropical wave in the central Atlantic had minimal shower activity.

“Development of this system appears unlikely during the next day or two due to surrounding dry air, but environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive in a few days,” forecasters said. “A tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of next week while the system moves northwestward to northward across the central tropical and subtropical Atlantic.”

The NHC gave it a 40% chance to develop in the next seven days.

The next names on the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season list are Erin and Fernand.

The season so far has produced four tropical storms with the most recent, Tropical Storm Dexter, having moved through the North Atlantic this week where it was no threat to land.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration this week updated its season forecast now calling for 13-18 named storms for the year, of which five to nine would grow into hurricanes. Two to five of those would develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher.

The height of hurricane season runs from mid-August into October.

The entire six-month season runs June 1 to Nov. 30.