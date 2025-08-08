Idaho Gov. Little says state’s National Guard will help support ICE

By Carolyn Komatsoulis Idaho Statesman

Gov. Brad Little announced Friday that Idaho’s National Guard will help Immigration and Customs Enforcement with administrative duties to allow ICE agents more time for law enforcement.

“As Commander in Chief, I am proud that the Idaho National Guard always stands ready to support our federal partners in any capacity that strengthens public safety and national security,” Little said in a news release. “Our guardsmen are trained, disciplined, and committed to serving the people of Idaho and the nation.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth notified the National Guard Bureau that governors in 20 states could start authorizing support immediately and going through Nov. 15, the release said.

Little’s office said Idaho’s National Guard will start supporting ICE in about 30 days. Up to 14 Idaho National Guard will be activated and will provide “administrative and clerical support,” the release said.

Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, a public affairs officer for the National Guard, said in an email those tasks could include fingerprinting, data entry and record-keeping.

Little has aligned himself with President Donald Trump on immigration priorities. On Aug. 7, Little’s office announced that the Idaho State Police had transported three immigrants to ICE detention as part of what’s known as a 287(g) agreement. Idaho State Police signed the agreement in June.

Trump campaigned on mass deportations during the 2024 election cycle. His administration has been changing tactics and trying to boost ICE recruitment to ramp up deportations.

Little has decried “open border policies” and said the Biden administration’s immigration policy hurt Idaho.