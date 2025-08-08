Man killed in stabbing near Riverfront Park

A person was killed and another injured in a stabbing near Riverfront Park Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 800 block of West Spokane Falls Boulevard about 6:30 p.m. on a report of a fight.

The suspect fled to the Post Street Bridge where he threatened suicide until police successfully persuaded him to surrender around 10:15 p.m., police said in a news release.

The victims were taken to a hospital where one of the men died, police said. The other was listed in stable condition late Thursday.

A witness to the stabbing, Cody Flinn, said in an interview at the scene Thursday night that one of the victims was stabbed numerous times.

Flinn, who was interviewed by police, said he heard yelling and then saw the suspect punching a man before a Good Samaritan confronted the suspect and challenged him to a fight. He said the Good Samaritan threw a punch that didn’t connect, fell to the ground and the suspect repeatedly stabbed him with a “massive knife.”

Flinn said the suspect pulled the knife from a sheath and was holding the weapon in his hand prior to the second victim throwing a punch.

The suspect appeared to be sitting on the Post Street bridge railing as multiple police officers stood nearby trying to coax him from the railing.

An ambulance could be seen racing south on Monroe Street near Main Avenue with a Spokane police car following. Shortly after, first responders hoisted another person on a gurney into the back of an ambulance on Spokane Falls Boulevard and Post Street near City Hall.

Yellow and red crime scene tape blocked a sidewalk area between City Hall and Mobius Discovery Center, believed to be where the stabbing happened. An outdoor yoga class was taking place steps from the crime scene.

Bystanders looked from A Place of Truths Plaza on Spokane Falls Boulevard across the Spokane River at the scene unfolding on the Post Street bridge. The suspect appeared to still be on the bridge after 8 p.m., with police officers still communicating with him. Police eventually ordered the onlookers to leave the area, and officers closed Spokane Falls Boulevard at Post Street.

Police are asking anyone with video of the incident who has not already been contacted by police to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.