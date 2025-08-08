Pedestrian struck by pickups, dies near Airway Heights

A 68-year-old man from Cheney died after he was struck by a car near Airway Heights Thursday.

The man, later identified as Edward D. Goss, was standing in the roadway of U.S. Route 2 at Fairview Heights Road about 10 p.m., when he was struck by a pickup going east, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.

Goss was again struck by another eastbound pickup in the next lane. He died at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not reported to have been involved, WSP wrote.