Ask the Builder: The dangers of a DIY deck

By Tim Carter Tribune Content Agency

Is a deck in your future? You might want to build one to create a delightful outdoor living space. But have you considered the safety risks?

You may visit a friend’s home and step out onto their deck. You may be in a dancing throng of people on some other deck. It’s at this point that you’re depending on the builders of that deck for life and limb.

Before you do any of the above, I urge you to go to YouTube and watch any of the scores of videos showing deck and railing failures. Decks can be very dangerous places if they were built by someone with no understanding of structural principles.

A month ago I inspected a deck for a single mom. She was thinking of buying a house that had been in her family for decades. This house was built on a fairly steep hillside. The outer edge of the deck was 14-16 feet in the air. I put minimal pressure on the railing and it wobbled. I immediately condemned the deck railing, instructing her to not allow anyone on the deck until the railing was replaced.

The original builder of this deck had used lag bolts to bolt 4x4s on the outer rim joist of the deck. Lag bolts, in my opinion, should be outlawed for deck construction. These bolts can lose their gripping power from being overtightened. Weathering and wood rot can also cause them to produce a very weak connection.

Through bolts or special deck tension tie hardware are superior methods to connect a 4x4 railing post to the undercarriage of the deck. I’ve used the deck tension tie hardware on my own deck, and the railing posts are rock solid.

You can watch a video showing the amazing deck tension tie hardware at AsktheBuilder.com. Type “deck railing post danger” into my search engine. This video demonstrates a serious flaw many make when installing deck railing posts. I point out what happens when you notch a deck railing post.

This same tension tie hardware should be used to connect the deck joists to the house joists. Decks can and do pull away from houses for a host of reasons. A friend of my daughter broke her neck and ruptured her spleen when a deck she was standing on fell to the pavement below in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. She’s lucky to be alive.

Days ago I drove past a large new deck being built near my home. I stopped by, and observed several serious mistakes.

This deck projects out from the house more than 25 feet. This requires a support beam under the joists. The carpenters supported the beam with several 6x6 posts. This is all well and good, but they forgot to install special hardware on top of the posts that create a solid connection between the beam and the posts. Instead, they just put a few nails driven at an angle through the beam into the top of the posts. One of the nails was so high on the beam, my guess is it only penetrated into the post about one-half inch.

I didn’t see any diagonal braces nailed to the underside of the deck joists. In all fairness to the carpenters, they may decide to do this after the deck is complete. The joists need to be perfectly spaced before you install the bracing. If you install the bracing first and the joist spacing is not correct, it’s nearly impossible to move the joists left and right to achieve the correct spacing as you install the finished decking on top of the joists.

This diagonal bracing is very important. It prevents a deck from swaying sideways. This can happen if a large crowd on the deck start to dance. You should use large-diameter timber screws to fasten your 2x6 bracing under the joists. Install two of these fasteners per joist. They should penetrate at least two inches into the joist.

The carpenters did install a sheet of copper flashing behind the rim joist that was attached to the wall. However, the house is covered with Zip sheathing that requires no house wrap. The carpenters may install a strip of adhesive tape over the top of the flashing securing it to the Zip sheathing.

I doubt the adhesive in the tape will stand the test of time. Hundreds of expansion/contraction cycles can lead to the tape detaching from the sheathing. Water that gets behind the finished siding can then get behind the all-important flashing meant to prevent this water intrusion.

I feel it’s much better to install this copper flashing behind the rim joist but only as a secondary barrier to water entry. I feel it’s much better to install a copper flashing that extends up the wall above the deck, then across the top of the treated rim joist, then turns down over the face of the rim joist. It should extend down the face of the rim joist about 1.5 inches and have a 45-degree-angle kick out.

This kick out forces water drops to form on the tip of the flashing and fall to the ground. This precision detail requires a small 45-degree fire cut to be made on the top of the joists. This fire cut doesn’t take away any of the structural integrity of the deck joists.

You can obtain a detailed illustration of this precision deck flashing detail from me. It also shows how to use the deck tension tie to connect the deck to your house. Just use this link to obtain it: https://go.askthebuilder.com/deckflashing Be sure to put the word go followed by a period before askthebuilder.com!

