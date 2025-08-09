Geno Smith seen making obscene gesture at Seahawks fans in Seattle return

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Speaking to media after Thursday night’s game between his former and current teams, quarterback Geno Smith said he had a “great experience’’ playing again at Lumen Field as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, and marveled at the reception he got from fans.

“It means everything to me,’’ Smith said. “We all know about the 12s and how special they are. They’re a big part of why the Seahawks are a really good team. It’s always fun when you can go back to a place you loved. I thought it was really good for me.’’

But for at least a moment, anyway, things got a little contentious.

Both Smith and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby were seen on videos that made the rounds on social media after the game making an obscene gesture in the direction of a few Seahawks fans as the Raiders took to the field from the visiting team tunnel Thursday. Smith appeared to hold up both of his middle fingers.

Smith appeared to be reacting in part to a fan wearing a Seahawk jersey who held up a sign reading: “Bigger Bust — Geno Or JaMarcus Russell?”

Russell was the first overall pick of the 2007 draft by the Raiders but played just three seasons, going 7-18 as a starter.

The fan, who is known to regularly sit in that seat, often with signs directed at the opposing team, held up the sign throughout warmups, as well, as Smith ran on and off the field.

Crosby was running alongside Smith as the two led the Raiders out of the tunnel, with coach Pete Carroll close behind each.

Smith, who played six years for the Seahawks from 2019-24 before being traded to Las Vegas last March, served as one of the Raiders’ game captains and then played one series in an eventual 23-23 tie.

Both players could be subject to fines by the NFL. Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was fined $10,128 for making a similar gesture to Green Bay Packers fans last November, according to Pro Football Talk.

According to The Athletic, the Raiders declined to comment.