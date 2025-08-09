How Patriots rookie Efton Chism III impressed Mike Vrabel in preseason debut

By Doug Kyed Tribune News Service

FOXBORO — It wasn’t Efton Chism’s hands or quickness that stood out to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel after Friday night’s 48-18 preseason win over the Commanders. It was, somewhat ironically, the undersized slot receiver’s play strength.

Chism, the 5-foot-10, 198 pounder from Eastern Washington, caught six passes on eight targets for 50 yards with a touchdown in his preseason debut.

“I think his play strength stood out to me, just from the sideline,” Vrabel said. “I think it’s the way he blocks, his ability to catch the ball in traffic. The ball was basically tipped or bobbled coming out of Ben’s [Wooldridge] hand, kind of ran through a tackle, ran through contact, and we threw him a screen. So, those are all positive things. I think his play strength to me is what stood out.”

When Chism was a standout for the Patriots in OTAs and minicamp, the big question was whether or not he could continue to produce when the pads came on and things became more physical. Chism had a relatively quiet training camp until he became a safety valve for backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs during joint practices with the Commanders on Wednesday.

Chism continued his upward trajectory in Friday night’s preseason game, leading the Patriots in receptions, receiving yards and targets.

“Anytime you kind of get a compliment from a head coach, it’s definitely an honor,” Chism said Friday night. “So, I appreciate that from him. But I feel like just playing hard, that’s kind of what I pride myself on and the little details and going out there and doing everything I can to my full ability. So, I felt like when I got the ball, I got to show that, but even in the blocking, I try to show that in the running, blocking and the route running, whatever it is, just kind of playing hard.”

Chism didn’t catch any passes from quarterback Drake Maye, but he’s also impressed the Patriots starting quarterback throughout the spring and summer.

“He’s a baller. I mean, he loves coming up and asking me questions about routes. He loves talking football. He’s just a football player,” Maye said. “You saw him tonight making plays. Glad he got in the end zone. Almost got in the end zone again on the screen. Got chased down. Blocking hard, doing all the right things. That’s what we’re preaching in the offensive room: keep doing things the right way, keep showing up, you’re going be rewarded.”

Chism is competing for a roster spot with wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Kendrick Bourne. Bourne, another former EWU receiver, and Polk are both dealing with injuries. Baker helped himself in the kicking game.