Nil Vinyals powers Velocity to 10th win in 2-0 shutout over AV Alta

Midfielder Nil Vinyals propelled Spokane to its 10th win of the season with his second consecutive one goal and one assist performance as the Velocity shut out AV Alta 2-0 at ONE Spokane Stadium Saturday.

In the 14th minute, Vinyals scored off a grounded cross from Shavon John-Brown and Spokane seized the 1-0 advantage.

Eduardo Blancas, who leads AV Alta with six goals on the season, missed multiple chances to level the game just before the half.

He first fired a shot from the top of the penalty box, but it deflected off the cross bar.

On the next play, Blancas curled a free kick, which Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio, who has logged 38 saves this season, denied.

Merancio jumped and extended his body to punch the ball over the woodwork.

Not long into the second half, the Velocity scored again and relied on their stalwart defense, which averages 26 clearances per game, to hold AV Alta to just two shots on target.

In the 51st minute, Vinyals connected with defender David Garcia on a corner kick.

Vinyals lobbed the ball toward the goalie box, where Garcia dove and headed it into the back of the net for his first goal of the year.

Lucky Opara led Spokane with 17 defensive actions, including seven clearances and two interceptions.

Merancio finished the game with three saves.

With the win, Spokane reclaims the first-place position, one point ahead of the Chattanooga Red Wolves, as they head on the road for three consecutive games.

They next travel to Portland, Maine where they will face the Portland Hearts of Pine at Fitzpatrick Stadium Sunday at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.