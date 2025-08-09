This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can't Stop Talking About," by Mel Robbins (Hay House/TNS) (Hay House/Hay House/TNS)

Publishers Weekly

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Atmosphere: A Love Story,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

2. “She Didn’t See It Coming: A Novel,” Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

3. “Not Quite Dead Yet: A Novel,” Holly Jackson (Bantam)

4. “The Deal (Collector’s Edition),” Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

5. “The Hamptons Lawyer: A Jane Smith Thriller,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

6. “Never Flinch: A Novel,” Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “Wrath of the Dragons: A Novel,” Olivia Rose Darling (Delacorte)

8. “Onyx Storm,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “An Inside Job: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

10. “My Friends: A Novel,” Fredrik Backman (Atria)

Nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “On Power,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

3. “The Idaho Four: An American Tragedy,” James Patterson and Vicky Ward (Little, Brown)

4. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Expanded Edition),” Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

5. “Six Dimes and a Nickel: Life Lessons to Empower Change,” Damon West (Post Hill)

6. “Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection,” John Green (Crash Course)

7. “The Science of Scaling: Grow Your Business Bigger and Faster Than You Think Possible,” Benjamin Hardy and Blake Erickson (Hay House Business)

8. “Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality,” John Leake and Peter A. McCullough (Childrens Health Defense)

9. “Gwyneth: The Biography,” Amy Odell (Gallery)

10. “Abundance,” Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader)