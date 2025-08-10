Analysis: Projecting Seahawks’ 53-man roster after preseason opener

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The NFL roster cutdown date is inching ever closer.

As opposed to how it was for decades, when there were two or three cutdown dates and teams steadily pared their rosters throughout the preseason, now there is just one – Aug. 26.

On that day teams must cut from the training camp max of 90 or 91 to 53.

Teams can then sign players who clear waivers, or otherwise go unclaimed, to their 17-man practice squads the next day.

So Seattle may really be saying goodbye to only 20 or so players on that date.

Still, for everyone on a roster bubble of any kind, the next few weeks are critical to their football futures.

Who appears in good shape to make the Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster?

Let’s take a look in our latest roster projection following the team’s first preseason game.

Quarterback

Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe.

Comment: There continues to not be much drama when it comes to Seattle’s QB room. Darnold is set as the starter, Lock as the number two and Milroe as the developmental third QB. Nothing that’s happened so far has appeared to change that.

Running back

Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, George Holani Robbie Ouzts.

Comment: The big question here is who wins the No. 3 RB job behind Walker and Charbonnet. Kenny McIntosh entered camp as the front-runner but is now out for the year with a knee injury. That leaves it to Holani and seventh-round pick Damien Martinez. Holani, though, has been ahead of Martinez on the depth chart for a week or so, based on practice usage, and was so again on Thursday when he served as the offensive standout against the Las Vegas Raiders with seven carries for 61 yards and a TD and also had a special teams tackle. Martinez would head to the practice squad.

Tight end

AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Brady Russell.

Comment: Thursday showed how much the Seahawks may use fullbacks and H-backs this season, which would seem to leave roles for both Ouzts – who is the starting fullback – and Russell, who works again with the tight ends but also gets fullback-style snaps. Both also project as core special teamers.

Receiver

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo, Steven Sims.

Comment: Horton has appeared to move ahead of Valdes-Scantling on the depth chart. But it was interesting that Valdes-Scantling didn’t suit up Thursday and was instead part of the white hat brigade on the bench. Does that indicate the Seahawks know what they have in him and don’t need to see him play? Sims has been dealing with a hamstring injury but is competing for both punt and kickoff return jobs. Seattle has Horton to do either or both, as well, but might not want to put all of that on his plate, so for now, Sims may have a roster spot, assuming he returns soon, similar to the way Seattle last year kept cornerback Dee Williams as a returner.

Offensive line

LT Charles Cross, LG Grey Zabel, C Olu Oluwatimi, RG Anthony Bradford, RT Abraham Lucas, G Sataoa Laumea, G Christian Haynes, C/G Jalen Sundell, T/G Josh Jones, T Michael Jerrell.

Comment: The 10 listed are the 10 who make up the first- and second-team OLs in practice and on the depth chart. If Seattle didn’t keep 10, Jerrell might be the odd man out; though, then Seattle would have only three real tackles. Rookies Mason Richman and Bryce Cabeldue continue to work with the third team and would appear sure things to re-sign to the practice squad. It’s worth remembering that they will be able to keep rookie center Federico Maranges as an extra player on the practice squad because of his status as an International Player Pathway Program participant.

Interior defensive line

Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II, Mike Morris, Brandon Pili.

Comment: Veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins remains on the non-football injury list due to a back issue with it unclear when he will return. He can return at any time. But he’ll have to sit out the first four games if he is still on it when the season begins. For now, we’ll leave him off the initial active roster and instead go with Pili, who has had a strong camp. That also allows us to get Morris on the roster. He’s had a strong camp as well and earned the highest grade of any Seahawks defensive player for Thursday’s game from Pro Football Focus. Rookie defensive end Rylie Mills is also still on the physically unable to perform list and not expected back until midseason.

Edge rusher/outside linebackers

DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe, Tyreke Smith or a veteran acquisition.

Comment: The first three are set as Seattle’s top three edge rushers heading into camp. Williams, Murphy and Morris will also play in some schemes as ends.

The question is who will be the fourth edge rusher when the season begins. Uchenna Nwosu remains on the PUP list as he recovers from offseason knee surgery with no set ETA. He’d have to sit out the first four games if he remains there when the season begins. Smith has had the best camp of the rest of the edge rushers on the roster but has little experience.

That could compel Seattle to scour the ranks of veteran edge rushers who are, or become, available. One commonly mentioned name is former Seahawk Jadeveon Clowney, who played for Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald in 2023 at Baltimore.

Inside linebacker

Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas, Patrick O’Connell.

Comment: Jones and Knight are set as the starters at middle and weak-side linebacker, respectively, though there is suddenly some concern about Knight as he is dealing with both a knee issue and a separate medical issue. He is, however, expected back by the regular season. Thomas and O’Connell have generally worked as their backups. Josh Ross is also in that competition but is currently sidelined after having hand surgery. Seattle’s lack of experienced depth inside could also compel the team to add a veteran who becomes available.

Safety

Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, De’Anthony Bell, Ty Okada.

Comment: The top three are a given. The depth took a hit when AJ Finley, who appeared in the running for a roster spot, suffered a serious knee injury last week and was placed on IR. That appears to leave Bell, Okada and 2023 sixth-round pick Jerrick Reed II fighting for one or two roster spots as backups. Bell and Okada appear to be running ahead of Reed. But Seattle could try to do some roster juggling here depending on needs elsewhere and keep just four and hope others get to the practice squad.

Cornerback

Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Shaquill Griffin.

Comment: Griffin is back and got on the field some Saturday after missing 11 days due to a personal issue, which means the competition is now truly on for the third cornerback spot behind Witherspoon and Woolen. Jobe, though, would still seem to have a sizable lead for that role.

Specialists

Kicker Jason Myers, punter Michael Dickson, snapper Chris Stoll.

Comment: Stoll is currently dealing with a back issue so Seattle last week signed veteran Zach Triner and he handled the snaps Thursday. But the assumption is that job still belongs to Stoll for the long term.