Field Reports: Members sought for Wolf Advisory Group

From staff reports

Washington wildlife officials are seeking four new members for the state’s Wolf Advisory Group.

Formed in 2013, the group meets at least four times a year and provides recommendations to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on the conservation and management of the canine predators in the state.

The panel has 14 members according to its most recent membership list. It includes a mix of environmentalists, hunters and livestock producers.

Members serve two year terms.

Applications are open until Sept. 15. Those interested can download an application from the WDFW website.

Langlauf poster, pin contest accepting entries

Now’s your chance to design the poster and pin for the 45th iteration of Spokane’s premier cross-country ski race.

The Langlauf Association is taking entries for the poster and the pin until Sept. 6. Participants get two free entries for each item.

The poster and pin will commemorate the annual ski race, which is set for Jan. 25.

The poster should be formatted for 8.5 inch by 11 inch paper and the pin should be 11/4 inch or smaller.

Entries will be accepted via email to skixc@hotmail.com.