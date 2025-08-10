GM EV unofficially tops industry range record

By Summer Ballentine Detroit News

General Motors Co. engineers unofficially broke industry records for miles driven in an electric vehicle on a single charge, the Detroit automaker said Tuesday, going more than 1,000 miles.

Drivers reached more than double the Environmental Protection Agency’s estimated 493-mile range for the 2026 Silverado EV Work Truck, which Chief Engineer Joe Roy said is GM’s longest-range offering.

The test comes as U.S. adoption of EVs grows much slower than GM and other automakers anticipated, accounting for more than 7% of the market this year. Analysts predict interest will temporarily drop once the $7,500 tax credits for EV buyers end in September and the Trump administration works to roll back emissions regulations that incentivized production despite lagging consumer demand.

Roy said increasing EV range remains a top priority to sway skeptics worried about frequent charging.

“Range is the No. 1 pain point from a customer perspective,” Roy said.

Volunteers drove the Silverado in roughly hour-long shifts, 12 hours a day over the course of seven days to test the extended-range battery’s limits.

Officially, the Lucid Air Grand Touring holds the Guinness World Record for most miles driven on a single charge. A team of three drivers officially earned the title July 5 after driving more than 748 miles from Silvaplana, Switzerland, to Munich, Germany, over the course of two days.

The Silverado’s journey was less intense. Engineers plotted routes for maximum efficiency around metro Detroit. Like the Lucid team, drivers took advantage of optimal warm weather during the summer for the best battery performance.

To maintain battery life as long as possible, drivers also turned off the truck’s air conditioning, despite several 90-degree days. No riders were permitted during most of the test, and the team ditched the vehicle’s spare tire to reduce weight. Testing stopped before nightfall, which avoided using battery power to run headlights. And drivers kept speeds at 20-25 miles per hour as often as possible.

“We’re definitely taking this to the extreme limit here,” said Jon Doremus, who led the range project. “But there is a lot that you can learn from it. Things like looking ahead and driving for efficiency (and) maybe picking routes that are more efficient rather than taking the interstate if you have a little more time to get where you’re going.”

How to get the most range





Don’t drive with a lead foot. Constant acceleration takes energy. Silverado test drivers tried to increase speed before hills and coast up as much as possible before stepping on the “gas.” “When you see a hill coming, make sure you gain speed before it,” Doremus said, “and let it coast up the hill as much as you can.”

Brake slowly for a smooth ride and energy savings. Slamming on the brakes also wastes energy used during acceleration. “Rather than speeding up and then having to stop a lot for every stoplight,” coast as much as possible, Doremus said.

Use cruise control. Maintaining a constant speed offers the same energy savings with an EV as it does with gas-powered vehicles.

Maintain high tire pressure. The Silverado’s tires were filled to the maximum recommended pressure to increase efficiency.

Be prepared to sweat. For maximum battery life, ditch air conditioning and open the windows slightly for a cross breeze.

Stay on top of alignment. The Silverado’s wheels were aligned “just perfect” for the test, Doremus said.