‘She was a force’: Sarah Doxey, CHAS official killed while jogging, remembered by husband as the ”90s punk’ he fell for as a teen

Photos commemorate the years of Sarah Doxey, who was hit by a car and killed while jogging on July 16. A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with her death. (Courtesy of the Doxey family)

Erick Doxey will spend the rest of his life believing his wife Sarah was “a million times more” than the person he could be.

And if the teen who is accused of crashing a car into her as she jogged with a friend one fateful July morning is a “decent human being,” Erick said, then maybe he will come to realize that, too.

“This is something he’s going to have to live with for the rest of his life, that he took away my wife, my best friend and the mother of my two children,” Erick said. “Hopefully that will encourage him to do something with his life in a positive way – and I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, because I don’t think that Sarah would believe his life needs to be ruined.”

CHAS Health Chief Operating Officer Sarah Doxey, 48, was with her best friend around 5:30 a.m. one morning last month, a routine for her, when she was struck and killed near Manito Country Club. Keegan Forshee, 17, is charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

“I got the call from her friend and I knew something was wrong. I just knew. My heart dropped,” Erick said. “On the way to the hospital, I’m thinking that maybe she broke a leg. I’m thinking about how awful it would be for her life if she couldn’t run anymore. I never thought this is what would have happened.”

When the doctor approached him at the hospital and told him she wasn’t going to make it, he fell to the floor. All Erick could think about was his children.

“I couldn’t understand,” he said.

A local photographer, Erick has spent the days since his wife’s death mustering the ability to pick up a camera again. He has spent every day walking into their bathroom and seeing her belongings on the counter, just as it was before she left for her morning jog. And he has spent a lot of that time talking to his two teenagers about their mother and the rest of their lives without her.

“I was telling my kids, ‘I know what it’s like to lose a mom, but not this way. This is a trauma unlike any other trauma,’ ” Erick said, “… ‘this is going to be the worst thing that has ever happened to you.’ ”

Sarah Doxey was a spirited and dedicated member of the health care community, her past employer, Providence Health Care, wrote in a statement. Her connections and reach are also well-known. Recently the vice president of operations at CHAS, she spent 10 years at Providence and worked with Spokane Eye Clinic, Cancer Care Northwest and Northwest OB-GYN.

“She was really committed to making sure underserved populations had access to health care. She was a really wonderful colleague – thoughtful and insightful,” CHAS Health CEO Aaron Wilson said Wednesday. “Once she landed here, I think the mission and alignment with her own personal value system really were the same; that’s why she was so committed and passionate.”

And while her services in health care may be how Spokane remembers Sarah Doxey, her family knows a different version.

The Sarah who Erick remembers came into his life long ago, as two military kids in high school living on an Air Force base in Hawaii. The two graduated as ” ’90s punks” – Erick had long hair and Sarah sported a shaved head. She was covered in tattoos, too. Erick recalled a barbed wire one wrapped around her arm and another full tattoo that covered her back. She was the stubborn, “angsty” girl that showed Erick bands like the Cure and the Pixies, he said – and as a reminder of what they shared together as teens, the 1989 Pixies album “Dolittle” hangs in their dining room.

“When she was 15, I joked with her that she was going to be a CEO one day. She just laughed and said that wasn’t what she wanted to do,” Erick said. “I said it sounded like that was what she was going to do, because she was so powerful. She was a quiet, commanding presence in every way.”

The two kept in contact over the years and even married other people. But once they reconnected, it felt as though fate brought them together, even if they were living in different states at the time. They finally married in 2005 in the same state they met.

“I’ll never forget it,” Erick said.

He has yet to meet anyone tougher than his wife. The night before a trip to Tokyo, Sarah fell down the stairs and refused to see a doctor because they had an early flight. Her response was, “I’ll deal with it later.”

But she didn’t – she wrapped up her foot, got on the plane, swallowed down a double dose of ibuprofen and promptly hiked the 12 hours to the top of Mount Fuji. Was she in pain? Sure, Erick said, but pain never stopped her.

“When she decided to do something, there was nothing that was gonna stop her,” he said. “It was just so impressive to see, because she did it with everything. Even with our children. She was a force.”

She was an incredible cook, a steak and mashed potatoes lover, a person who always wanted to try new things, someone who sought out adventure and ran her heart out because her brain was always going a mile a minute, Erick said.

She’s also what made him a better father. Erick looked to her as a calming, reasonable presence. He sought her ability to approach things with level-headedness and to parent their children with warmth, and found her pickiness admirable, he said. Even if she hated the smell of spearmint gum and was choosy about her running shoes. She was particular about her food, so much that Erick would joke with her that she was comparable to Sally in the movie “When Harry Met Sally” – some foods just belong “on the side.”

Sarah’s death feels like a dream, Erick said. It will hit him in a wave, where he’s brought back to the same thought he had on July 16 – that he can’t understand how she’s gone. He hasn’t attended any of Forshee’s court hearings yet, while her family has, but he intends to if Forshee is ever convicted and sentenced. But Forshee isn’t his priority, he said.

His primary focus is now his children, with one entering high school this fall. As friends and family come and go throughout the Doxey household to help and to mourn, Erick maintains one goal to navigate the future of his family: “How can I channel my inner Sarah?”