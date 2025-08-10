The Dirt: Apartment complex proposed near Wisconsinburger on lower South Hill

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

A Spokane developer is looking to build a four-story apartment complex a block north of Wisconsinburger on Spokane’s South Hill, according to a construction permit application submitted to the city of Spokane.

Real estate developer Josh Cochran said he co-owns the property with an anonymous investor, he said.

Referred to as the Hatch Gardens apartments in permit application documents, the project is located at 819 S. Hatch St., encompassing four properties spanning the length of the block to Garfield Street.

“I like to see a piece of land and find the best use for the community,” he said. “I want to make an impact for the place I grew up in and lived in.”

Cochran and his partner purchased the roughly 2-acre lot in January for $1.06 million, according to Spokane County property records.

The property features basalt rock outcroppings and many trees, according to Cochran. Because it sits at a higher elevation than the surrounding area, he anticipates changing the name of the development to the Summit.

The project will feature two four story residential buildings, each comprising 47 units of housing. A clubhouse, multiple garages, and a secured gate will also be constructed.

Rent for the Summit will be more expensive than market rate but less costly than luxury housing, according to Cochran.

With a short list of amenities, including a community work area with complimentary coffee, an outdoor communal patio, and a gym, the raised rents are more reflected by the thoughtful design features.

“Some of the new apartments I see on the market just don’t feel like homes. They needed to include a designer to help them and they didn’t,” he said. “We are intentional with every design aspect of our units.”

Each apartment features finishes more commonly found in single family homes like countertops made of solid material, cabinets and windows extending to the raised ceilings, crown molding, quartz backsplashes, modern fixtures and an overall tasteful design aesthetic, Cochran said.

“Anything I build I have to like,” he said. “I want it to feel like a home I’d want to live in and the reality is, apartments are homes for a lot of the population.”

The buildings’ facade will feature a “northwesty” style with peaked roofs, black windows and wood timber accents, Cochran said.

Units at the Summit will consist of 22 studios, 48 units with one bedroom and one bathroom, and 24 units with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to Cochran.

The developers intend to retain the property long term, and will hire a local company to manage it, he said.

The estimated cost of construction is roughly $11.7 million. Cochran anticipates beginning construction in the spring with completion in roughly 15 months.

Due to the complexity of the site’s topography and its soil makeup, along with new Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, two residential buildings located on the site will have to be demolished, Cochran said.

The developer said PRESS Architecture and Whipple Engineering, both located in Spokane, worked on the project.

Planet Fitness planned near “the Y” junction

Planet Fitness officials are looking to turn a vacant storefront into a new gym just north of the Division Street Y, according to a remodel permit application submitted to the city of Spokane.

At 9534 N. Newport Hwy., the gym will share a building with HomeGoods and Ross Dress for Less.

The $1.225 million remodel project will span the roughly 25,000-square-foot space, plans show.

In addition to a large free weight area, the Planet Fitness will feature numerous cable machines, resistance machines, dozens of cardio machines, locker rooms and showers, and a stretching area. For its premium-paying members, the operation will also offer tanning beds, light therapy machines and massage services, according to plans.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company has roughly 2,600 locations including one in Spokane at 1617 W. Northwest Blvd. and one in Spokane Valley at 13112 E. Sprague Ave., according to its website.

The new Planet Fitness location is owned by Joseph Rich, a San Pedro, Calif.-based commercial real estate investor and son of John Rich, the founder of Rich Development Enterprises, a commercial real estate investing firm.

The California company has listed the Spokane strip mall property for $16.585 million, according to a listing on its website.

HomeGoods and Ross officials began their 10-year leases in late 2023 and Planet Fitness officials began their lease in May of last year.

Plans for a new Planet Fitness were submitted by Eric Sousa, business manager for the other Spokane location.