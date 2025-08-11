The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Kraken re-sign defenseman Ryker Evans to two-year deal

On March 18, 2024, the Seattle Kraken's Ryker Evans moves the puck against the Buffalo Sabres at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.  (Tribune News Service)
Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On Monday the Kraken brought back 23-year-old defenseman Ryker Evans, their second-ever draft pick in 2021, on a two-year deal with an average annual value of $2.05 million.

Evans came up through the American Hockey League and recently finished his first full NHL season. He had five goals, 20 assists and 30 penalty minutes in 73 games during a 2024-25 season that started strong but tapered off. He played mostly on the third pairing and saw occasional power-play time. He scored one goal with the man advantage.

The Kraken drafted Evans in the second round, 35th overall, in 2021 after taking Matty Beniers second overall. Evans was a restricted free agent this summer without arbitration rights. All three RFAs, the others being Kaapo Kakko and Tye Kartye, have now re-signed with Seattle.