Kraken re-sign defenseman Ryker Evans to two-year deal

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On Monday the Kraken brought back 23-year-old defenseman Ryker Evans, their second-ever draft pick in 2021, on a two-year deal with an average annual value of $2.05 million.

Evans came up through the American Hockey League and recently finished his first full NHL season. He had five goals, 20 assists and 30 penalty minutes in 73 games during a 2024-25 season that started strong but tapered off. He played mostly on the third pairing and saw occasional power-play time. He scored one goal with the man advantage.

The Kraken drafted Evans in the second round, 35th overall, in 2021 after taking Matty Beniers second overall. Evans was a restricted free agent this summer without arbitration rights. All three RFAs, the others being Kaapo Kakko and Tye Kartye, have now re-signed with Seattle.