Priest River 21-year-old dies in Spirit Lake crash

A 21-year-old driver from Priest River died in a crash south of Spirit Lake Sunday, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The 21-year-old was driving a silver Ford F250 northbound on State Highway 41 when the truck went into the southbound lane. It crashed into a black Ford F350 towing a trailer, according to the news release. The driver of the black Ford, a 62-year-old man from Florida, was taken to the hospital.

The 21-year-old died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, state police said.