Small fire in Riverside State Park prompts level 2 evacuations

A small brush fire northwest of downtown Spokane in Riverside State Park has prompted level two “be set” evacuationwarning.

It started around 3 p.m. in the area of North Equestrian Lane. Those near the horse arena and recreational vehicle park at the Riverside State Park Equestrian area are under level 2 evacuations, according to Spokane County Emergency Management’s webpage.

They should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

This story is developing and will be updated.