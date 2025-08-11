The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Small fire in Riverside State Park prompts level 2 evacuations

A firefighting helicopter drops a load of water on a brush and timber fire across the Spokane River from Downriver Golf Course, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. The helicopter water drops helped contain the blaze to a few acres. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469
A small brush fire northwest of downtown Spokane in Riverside State Park has prompted level two “be set” evacuationwarning. 

It started around 3 p.m. in the area of North Equestrian Lane. Those near the horse arena and recreational vehicle park at the Riverside State Park Equestrian area are under level 2 evacuations, according to Spokane County Emergency Management’s webpage. 

They should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

This story is developing and will be updated. 