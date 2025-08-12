Idaho hotel homicide suspect shot man involved with his wife, affdavit says

By Alex Brizee Idaho Statesman

A Nampa man was charged with first-degree murder and accused of killing another man who was having an affair with the suspect’s wife, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Saengutone Ty Maria, 33, allegedly shot and killed 34-year-old Brandon Meseroll around 9 a.m. Friday at a Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Nampa, according to the affidavit, which was written by Nampa Police Cpl. Detective Kyle Ferrari. Meseroll died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a news release from the Canyon County Corner’s Office.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones during this time of sorrow,” the Coroner’s Office wrote.

On Thursday night, Maria’s wife met Meseroll at the Holiday Inn, and Maria began texting and calling her, the report said. He demanded her location and threatened to kill their children, the affidavit said. Maria had previously been verbally and physically abusive toward her, the wife later told investigators. Maria’s wife had met Meseroll in March and “developed a relationship,” according to the affidavit.

The next morning, she left the hotel building with Meseroll, of Salem, Oregon, and as she got in her black Cadillac SUV in the parking lot Messerol leaned in to kiss her goodbye, Ferrari wrote. Then she heard several gunshots.

Her husband was standing over Meseroll with a pistol in his hand, the affidavit said. Maria allegedly continued to shoot and fled from the parking lot in his black 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche. Video footage showed that Maria had arrived at the hotel earlier that morning, according to the affidavit. Boise police apprehended him in Ada County hours later.

Maria, 33, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, when 3rd Judicial District Magistrate Judge Matthew Thompson issued an order preventing Maria from contacting his wife or children. When asked to clarify whether he knew who the no-contact order was for, Maria in a reserved manner said, “my family.”

He’s in custody on a $1 million bond at the Canyon County Jail. If convicted, Maria could face up to life in prison or the death penalty if prosecutors choose to seek it. Maria’s next hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 22, when his public defender plans to argue against his bond amount.

Investigators are still looking into the incident and asked anyone with information to leave a voicemail for Ferrari at 208-468-5633.

“The Nampa Police Department extends its gratitude to community members who shared the suspect’s and suspect vehicle’s description to assist in locating him,” a news release said. “We also share our appreciation for the work of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and Boise Police Department in the safe outcome of Mr. Maria’s arrest.”