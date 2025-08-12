Organizers sue after Tacoma misses ballot deadline for minimum-wage hike

By Isha Trivedi (Tacoma) News Tribune

TACOMA – Local organizers are suing Pierce County, the city of Tacoma and Pierce County Auditor Linda Farmer after Tacoma missed a deadline to get a citizen’s initiative to establish a “workers bill of rights” on the November ballot.

Organizers with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 367, Tacoma for All and the Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America filed the suit in Pierce County Superior Court on Aug. 12, alleging that the county and the city did not “act with the reasonable promptness and diligence required to protect the people’s right of initiative.” The lawsuit calls for the court to require the initiative to be placed on the Nov. 4 ballot, stating that local governments should not be allowed to “slow walk” the processing of an initiative to deter it from appearing on a ballot.

The groups in February started collecting thousands of signatures to get the controversial initiative, which would raise Tacoma’s minimum wage to $20 per hour, on the November ballot.

After the county validated the signatures and the city validated the petition early last month, the city had 30 days to approve it directly and eliminate the need to put it to the voters or call for an election to put it on the ballot. The City Council took the latter action at a special meeting on Aug. 8, calling for an election to get the item on the Nov. 4 ballot this year. But it missed the deadline to do so by three days.

County officials rejected the city’s resolution calling for an election on Nov. 4 because it missed the deadline, marking it as “received” on Aug. 8.

The lawsuit alleges that the county’s rejection of the resolution is the “direct result of Pierce County’s failure to promptly validate the petition.” It states that the organizers submitted the signatures they collected on June 24, but County Auditor Linda Farmer did not begin the process of validating the signatures until July 7. The county’s letter stating that it verified the petition states that the pages were submitted to the county on June 26.

“It is fundamentally unfair, and contrary to statutory requirements, for local government to delay the processing of an initiative and to use that delay to deny ballot access,” the complaint reads.

Tacoma city spokesperson Dee Paul told the News Tribune that the city does not comment on pending litigation. Pierce County did not immediately return a request for comment.

The lawsuit also takes issue with the timing of Tacoma’s approval of the resolution to put the initiative on the November ballot. The City Council did so on Aug. 8 at a special meeting, but the lawsuit contends it could have done so at its regular Aug. 5 meeting and met the deadline. The suit states that the city chose a “questionable path” in pushing the decision to Aug. 8. The initiative can only appear on the November ballot now with judicial intervention, the complaint reads.

“This lawsuit is about more than winning a $20 minimum wage and fair scheduling,” UFCW Local 367 president Michael Hines said in a release. “It’s about protecting the democratic rights of every Tacoma voter. Local leaders cannot be allowed to hide behind technicalities while openly colluding with big business to silence working people. We will fight this in the courts just as we will fight for victory at the ballot box.”

The lawsuit comes as a similar effort continues in the city of Olympia where the City Council approved an initiative to appear on the November ballot on July 22.

It also isn’t the first time these organizers have entered into litigation against the city and county. Tacoma for All and UFCW Local 367 sued the city of Tacoma, Pierce County and Farmer in August 2023, alleging that the city violated its charter when the council put an alternate renters’ rights measure on the ballot that year.