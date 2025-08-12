Spokane Valley Fire Department finds early morning brush fires ‘suspicious’

Four early -morning brush fires are under investigation for being “suspicious,” the Spokane Valley Fire Department said in a news release.

The department responded around 2 a.m. Tuesday to three separate small fires at the Mirabeau Trailhead on the Centennial Trail, according to the release. Because there were multiple starts, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was notified. Sheriff’s office deputies patrolled the area and found a fourth brush fire, the release said.

The fires were quickly contained, and no injuries or damage to homes or outbuildings were reported. The department is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

Earlier this month, a woman was accused of starting multiple brush fires on the Centennial Trail and arrested on suspicion of arson.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Sara Beal earlier this month in connection to multiple arsons adjacent to the Centennial Trail. Law enforcement matched descriptions of a suspect from witness accounts and arrested Beal, who had pillow filling, a matchbox, branches, a camouflage jacket and a can of hairspray in her purse, the sheriff’s office said.

Beal was still in the Spokane County Jail as of Tuesday, its roster shows.Alexandra Duggan can be reached at (509) 459-5469 or by email at alexandrad@spokesman.com.