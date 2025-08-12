The pillows, track suits and letters that fans send to Broadway stars

By Sarah Bahr New York Times

NEW YORK – A customized black track suit. Papier-mâché “Little Shop of Horrors” fly traps. Friendship bracelets in a variety of colors and designs.

The fan mail landscape in New York theater is alive and well.

Across the theater district, stage managers and theater employees collect fan art, stuffed animals and other gifts of appreciation that are sent to stars, ferrying the items to mailboxes and dressing rooms.

“It’s so cool that people still send me things after all these years,” said Joey Fatone, the former ‘N Sync singer who recently ended his run in the Broadway musical “& Juliet.”

He estimated that each week, he received about a dozen handwritten letters and several packages, including one containing a track suit emblazoned with “& Joeyet,” a play on his name and the jukebox musical’s. “I read as much as I can, but there’s so much,” said Fatone, 48.

Fan mail has been around for ages – and has long been an enthusiastic pursuit for passionate fans of Broadway, where the stage door offers them the chance to express their admiration and deliver gifts to a performer in person.

But, somewhat unexpectedly, these decidedly analogue gestures have endured in the age of social media. Fans are combing stars’ Instagram feeds and TikTok reels for clues to their favorite snacks, their astrological signs and even the names of their pets.

“It’s surprising how well they know your interests,” said Elizabeth Gillies, 32, the “Victorious” star who recently finished a five-month run as Audrey in the off-Broadway revival of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

During the run, a fan sent her a large pillow with a photo of her French bulldog, Otis, and another got her a set of miniature cans of Canada Dry Ginger Ale, a favorite drink. She also received a custom hat with the plumbob mood icon that floats above characters’ heads in The Sims, which is her favorite video game.

One even drew a picture of Otis dressed as Audrey, and her co-star Milo Manheim’s spaniel, Louie, dressed as Seymour.

“The creativity and the attention to detail are extraordinarily impressive,” said Gillies, who framed the portrait. “It’s incredibly heartwarming to know that people are not only paying attention to your artistry, but they’re also paying attention to you.”

Gabrielle Nevaeh, the former star of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay” who is in “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” on Broadway, likes to read letters in her dressing room during intermission.

“It’s a reminder that my work is reaching people,” said Nevaeh, 20, who plays the strong-willed high school student Patty Newby in the show.

So what do people write to stars? Often, Fatone said, people express gratitude – for his music, for the joy his performance brought them, for his decades-long career.

“I get letters that say, ‘Thank you so much for being in my life all these years,’” he said.

Michelle Williams, the former Destiny’s Child singer who is playing the mysterious Viola Van Horn in the stage adaptation of “Death Becomes Her” on Broadway, said it made her day when she read a letter from a writer who was struggling and had found inspiration in her work.

“Someone sent me a letter last week saying, ‘I deal with depression and anxiety, and I see how you’ve overcome and you’re back on Broadway,” said Williams, 46, who took a break from the Broadway musical “Once on This Island” in 2018 to seek treatment for depression. “So it gave them some fuel for them to not let their situation keep them from living their dream either.”

Some of the letters are typed; some are handwritten. Fatone said he also received invitations to weddings and bar mitzvahs – or sometimes requests for him to sign the invitations themselves.

“Sometimes people try to go as far as, ‘Hey, if you’re going to sign it, if the guys from ‘N Sync happen to be around, could they sign it, too?’” he said.

As much as the stars say they have appreciated the mail, it just isn’t possible to keep all of it.

“I can’t throw away anything handmade or handwritten,” Gillies said on a recent afternoon, shortly before clearing out her dressing room – including two large storage bins of fan mail – at the Westside Theater after her “Little Shop” run. “So I’m sort of an organized hoarder for all of the fan letters and fan gifts that I’ve received.”

Nevaeh started laminating her favorite letters.

“Fan mail represents something that is super special in our digital age,” she said. “Someone could just send a DM or leave a comment on Instagram or TikTok, but they’re physically choosing to put a pen to paper and share something meaningful.”

Williams, who once wrote to Hakeem Abdul-Samad, a lead singer for the R&B group the Boys, knows the feeling of not getting a response. “So to know that someone will get that playbill they requested, the excitement of that – I really like helping make somebody’s day,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.