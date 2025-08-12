WA launches online Narcan finder amid rising overdose deaths

By Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health has unveiled an online tool designed to help residents swiftly locate free naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, including those related to fentanyl.

The only place for residents in Grant and Adams Counties to get free naloxone is the Grant County Health District, 1038 Ivy Ave. in Moses Lake. There are no locations in Adams County.

“Grant County Health District made it accessible for free because there was some controversy for the community,” Communications Specialist Elaine Rodriguez said. “I guess for us, we realized that it worked out for us in our end, to just keep it subtle, but also very accessible and very private for someone to pick it up right there in front of the entrance of the health district office.”

The announcement comes as preliminary data for 2024 reveals that more than 3,100 individuals in Washington died from drug overdoses, with opioids implicated in 79% of those fatalities, according to a statement from DOH.

The Naloxone Finder, now accessible on the DOH website, simplifies the process for residents seeking this medication. This initiative builds upon the work spearheaded by the Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute at the University of Washington, which developed a similar resource in 2018 as part of StopOverdose.org.

Naloxone, marketed as NARCAN, is a rapid-acting medication that can reverse opioid overdoses by counteracting the effects of opioids and restoring normal breathing, often within minutes. It is particularly effective for overdoses involving fentanyl.

“We get it free because of grant funding,” Rodriguez said. “We always had free Narcan that we gave away at events but we wanted to make it more public and accessible at all times. That is why we decided to have the free Narcan 24/7 at the health district.”

Available as an injection and a nasal spray, naloxone is easy to administer, requiring no special training. The medication is safe for use even in the absence of an overdose and can be given to individuals of all ages, including children and pets, according to DOH.

“We’re grateful to the community and public organizations across the state that continue to offer free naloxone and help keep this resource up to date. The Naloxone Finder is especially valuable to those who should carry it: people who use opioids and those they interact with, including their friends, family, and loved ones,” State Health Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett said in a statement.

The Naloxone Finder provides information on organizations that offer free naloxone, as well as usage instructions and additional resources. Organizations seeking to add their programs can do so by filling out a designated form. For updates or feedback, users may contact DOH via email.

Additionally, naloxone is available over the counter at pharmacies and major retailers throughout Washington. DOH encourages individuals with health insurance to consider purchasing naloxone if feasible, as free supplies are limited and prioritized for those without access.

“There are not a lot of places that have the accessibility,” Rodriguez said. “We want to open that door for the community just in case for that person, or that loved one or anyone who may need Narcan.”

To find Naloxone distribution locations, visit the finder at https://bit.ly/WANARCAN.