90% of frozen raspberries grown in the U.S. come from this WA town

By Jackie Varriano Seattle Times

LYNDEN, Whatcom County – Even if you’ve never been to Lynden, there’s a good chance you’ve eaten the raspberries grown here. They’re just not the ones you find in the plastic clamshell in the produce section.

Labeled generically as “U.S.-grown raspberries,” you’ll find them all over the grocery store: in the frozen triple berry blend and the raspberry lemon muffins at Costco. In Tillamook’s Washington raspberry yogurt, Smuckers’ raspberry jam and Rubicon’s vegan raspberry cupcakes. Raspberry Uncrustables, raspberry crumbles in the smoothies at Jamba Juice … you get the point.

Farms in Lynden – a town of roughly 16,000 people about 5 miles south of the Canadian border – grow 90% of the frozen red raspberries that are grown and harvested in the United States each year. Since 2015, these berries have generated more than $1 billion in sales, according to the Washington Red Raspberry Commission.

From June to early August every summer, across 54 farms, roughly 50 million pounds of red raspberries are mechanically harvested and processed in Lynden. Most berries get flash-frozen whole in tunnels, minutes from where they’re picked, and packaged into familiar foods like the ones above. You’ve probably got a few in your house right now.

But there’s a long journey for these berries before they end up in TruFru’s chocolate-covered frozen raspberries, devoured while you’re kicked back on the couch.

The process is fascinating. The only wrinkle? Raspberries – although delicious, and even when they get flash-frozen right away – are a pain to grow.

“They’re finicky,” said Markwell Farms owner Mark Van Mersbergen, running his hands over a deep-green raspberry cane last month, halfway through the picking season. “They have to have it their way, and if they get a curveball thrown at them, it’s tough to adjust.”

That challenge is all part of the fun, though – even as the industry weathers external factors like rising costs and as farmers adapt to a fickle climate.

“It’s who I am,” Van Mersbergen said. “And if you go through the agricultural industry, you’re going to find a lot of men and women with the same inner grit. If we have to reach a little lower today, we reach a little lower.”

Fruit of labor

Typical growing conditions in this corner of Washington are perfect for persnickety raspberries. But cultivation curveballs will be familiar to any farmer; sometimes the weather in Western Washington is too hot, sometimes too cold. Some years too wet, some years too dry.

Van Mersbergen recalls the heat dome of 2021 with a shudder. After the record-breaking Washington heat wave – during which the state set 128 all-time high temperature records, killing an estimated 126 people – Van Mersbergen likened his fields to an “apocalyptic scene.”

“It was quiet, all the bugs had died, and it was like it snowed,” he said. “Every berry with juice had burned to white.”

The raspberry harvest that year was halved for Markwell Farms, and the berries that survived were mostly processed for juice. The next year was bad, too: The 2021 heat dome burned the canes, changing nutritional pathways in the plants and effectively starving the berries. Local farmers didn’t realize this until halfway through the growing season of 2022.

Since the heat dome, the industry has recovered, though blueberries are encroaching on the local market.

Van Mersbergen started growing raspberries in 1997 after cutting his teeth in the dairy farm and breeding program with his dad, Marv, who started the family farm in 1956. In 2010, Mark Van Mersbergen’s kids started adding blueberries into the mix. The plants have a longer life span – 30 years (with 25 in production) for blueberry bushes compared with eight to 10 for raspberries – and they only need to be picked once or twice, whereas raspberry canes sometimes require more than a dozen passes before being finished producing one round of berries.

Still, he prefers his cows and raspberries.

“Raspberries are a good moneymaker,” Van Mersbergen said, “and for me, it’s the challenge.”

A worker in a mechanical harvester rumbled by as Van Mersbergen spoke. He grows Kulshan and Wakefield raspberries, both prized for their deep sweetness and their ability to remain whole during harvesting and processing.

Each harvester has a large, comblike spinner that twists and shakes as it drives over the berries, jostling ripe ones onto a conveyor belt and sparing the underripe ones. The belt brings the berries up to two people in the mechanical beast who fill flats with 6 to 8 pounds of berries apiece.

Van Merbergen popped a deep-red berry into his mouth, explaining why he grows raspberries to be frozen instead of ones that end up at the grocery store or the farmers market.

“Fresh is only better than frozen for about three or four hours – and then you’ve already flipped. By tomorrow night, it’s fuzzy in your fridge,” he said. “Let’s just freeze it six hours after it comes off the bush and it stays that way until your Christmas dessert. Looks like a raspberry, tastes like a raspberry.”

Into the freezing tunnel

Markwell Farms produces around 1 million pounds of raspberries among the 50-odd million that come out of Lynden fields annually. All of Markwell’s berries get loaded onto pallets and trucked to nearby Rader Farms, one of a handful of individual quick frozen tunnel and processing plants nearby.

At one end of the high-tech plant, run by Brad Rader, robot arms spin boxes through the air. Giant, Pez-dispenser-esque machines push, turn and flip the berries out of their flats. But it smells like heaven, the heady scent of raspberries thick in the air.

“Blueberries are sturdy, like little rocks,” Rader said while touring the processing plant. By contrast: “Raspberries are an amazing, delicate fruit.”

During raspberry season, the plant runs 24 hours a day, with two 10-hour processing shifts and four hours for deep cleaning.

Raspberries come in from farms like Markwell as well as Rader’s own land, where he grows 600 acres of berries. They get sorted twice, delicately bumping along a conveyor belt, shot with quick jet puffs of air and lasers before being washed and shuttled to the freezing tunnel. Once there, puffs of raspberry-scented fog chuff in and out of small windows that employees open and close, carefully monitoring the freezing process.

After roughly eight minutes in the tunnel, the frozen berries are sorted again, with any broken berries pushed to the side for the crumble market. Then they’re boxed and ready to go.

Like Van Mersbergen, Rader is a second-generation grower whose kids are already taking on aspects of the farm. Both farmers have seen it all across years of raspberry harvesting.

Decades ago, if you weren’t growing for the fresh market – Lynden doesn’t have a big enough city nearby to support doing so on a commercial scale – you were growing berries for juice or puree. But as individual quick frozen tunnels were popularized and raspberry varietals grown specifically for machine harvesting and freezing became more tasty, a market grew for frozen red raspberries.

Lynden has since become a powerhouse for the fruit. Local farmers are confident in the production, processing and overall taste of their berries. So what worries them?

“Like anyone in agriculture, we’re not immune to rising costs, and that’s probably the biggest pressure point we’re feeling right now,” Rader said.

Van Mersbergen agreed: “Cost of production is a challenge. How long do you do something purely because it’s a challenge. You need to have a little kickback every once in a while. I guess the guys still in business have sharper pencils.”

As for climate change, neither seems panicky. Van Mersbergen recognizes the need for increased efficiency, from picking to processing, and the need to “be better stewards at how we treat things,” but he feels that ultimately “there’s not much man can do to change the weather.”

And when it comes to another touchy subject in the agriculture business – immigration and the Trump administration’s policies governing it – these two farmers are similarly undaunted.

“We are concerned about immigration,” Van Mersbergen said. “I am, and I think most of the guys would agree that we have Hispanic help, we all do. They’re good people. They do work that a lot of white folks will not do. But am I scared of ICE? No. I’m not.”

Olivia Lenssen picks out unripe raspberries while harvesting a field at Lynden’s Markwell Farms on July 15.